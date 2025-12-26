Homeowners could face waste fines up to £400 this Christmas for simple mistakes

This Christmas, it is estimated that 114,000 tonnes of plastic packaging will be thrown away in the UK alone, along with the equivalent of a massive 42 million dishes of Christmas food going to waste.

With the Christmas period bringing an immense increase in waste across the country, the experts at waste management and skip hire company We Waste have issued key advice and warnings on the risk of rodent infestations this Christmas, as well as highlighting festive waste mistakes that could result in a hefty fine.

Waste mistakes that could get you fined up to £400 this festive season

Putting bins out on wrong day: Potential fine £150 – £400

Over the festive season bin collection days can change, so it is vital to check your local council’s website for updated collection dates. If you leave your bin out on the street on a non-collection day this could actually lead to a fine for anywhere between £150 – £400, depending on your local council and specifications.

Contaminated recycling bins: Potential fine £60-£200

During the hectic activities of Christmas it can be easy to accidentally end up throwing incorrect items in the wrong bin. Around Christmas this can range from non-recyclable wrapping paper, glitter, dirty foil, or sellotape. These are easy mistakes to make, which can lead to a fine over the holiday season.

A spokesperson from We Waste adds: “Additionally, always take care not to over-fill your bins, as this could result in your bin not being collected due to safety implications for the collection workers.”

Fly-tipping: Potential fine up to £400, or court action for extreme cases

Fly tipping has been steadily increasing across England with an estimated 1.15 million incidents per year, which is not including those incidents which are reported. With there being a significantly higher amount of waste generated over Christmas, such as unwanted gifts, packaging, and Christmas trees, it is common for fly tipping incidents to rise especially in the days after Christmas.

A spokesperson from We Waste comments: “To avoid fly tipping, check your local council’s waste collection services, or take items to a household waste recycling centre. If you hire a waste service, always make sure they are licensed to carry your waste and check for their registration number, as you can be held responsible for improper disposal.”

Risk of rodent infestations ‘highest ever’ this Christmas

The past month has seen a 5,000% surge in searches for ‘how to get rid of a rat’, and with a ‘winter of rats’ potentially hitting the UK, residents need to be vigilant with waste, as the UK faces one of the highest ever rodent threats this Christmas.

Get rid of food and water sources

Around Christmas there is often lots of food around our homes, and rats seek areas where they can find food. Therefore, ensuring that you have eliminated any food or water sources that they could feed off is crucial. Food waste, pet food, or any food that may be unsealed will all serve in attracting rats, and eliminating this means that the rats will be forced to leave the home or the area in search of food.

A spokesperson from We Waste comments: “If there is no available food source, rats will be less likely to reproduce, which can aid in ensuring that rat numbers don’t multiply in your property. Food and water sources are one of the primary reasons rats enter homes, making Christmas a prime time for invasions.”

Limit the potential for habitats and keep your home clean

Minimising clutter in your home can be difficult at Christmas, but is vital if you want to limit the potential for rats to settle. Clutter can serve as a great hiding or nesting place for rats, making it more likely for them to make themselves at home on your property. One of the most important and simple steps you can take to prevent rats is to maintain good levels of hygiene, cleanliness and ventilation in your home. By nature, rats are attracted to unsanitary environments, which makes a clean and well-ventilated space less appealing and more difficult to survive in. Ensure that you regularly vacuum and mop, taking extra care in spaces such as kitchens. Dispose of waste appropriately and securely, and keep attics well ventilated to discourage rats from nesting in these spaces.

We Waste adds: “It is also important to check for any moisture issues and sources. Leaky pipes or faucets can be appealing for rats who seek a readily available water source, and damp conditions, which can attract other pests that act as a food source for rats.”

Consider natural repellents

There are various natural deterrents you can use to deter rats and decrease the chances of them entering and nesting in your home. Apply these in areas where rats are likely to be or to enter, such as near entry points, in cupboards, or around bird feeders in gardens. However, be sure not to rely on these methods alone and utilise other tips such as cleaning and limiting food sources.

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint’s strong and pungent scent is known to irritate rats due to their strong sense of smell.

Essential Oils

Essential oils such as eucalyptus create an environment that’s unbearable for rats, due to its potent smell, encouraging them to leave.

Cayenne Pepper