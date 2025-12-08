How a centralised investment proposition can enhance an MPS

In a rapidly changing investment landscape, advisers are under pressure to deliver personalised client outcomes while keeping their businesses efficient and compliant. Brooks Macdonald believes a Centralised Investment Proposition (CIP) can be the foundation for success, bringing structure, clarity and scalability to Managed Portfolio Services (MPS). Here, the team explains how their CIP can empower advisers to focus on what matters most: their clients.

Advisers want investment solutions that evolve with their clients’ needs, providing choice without adding complexity. In many cases, advisers also want to reduce the operational burden of portfolio management, and that has been one of the driving forces behind the evolution and growth of the Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) marketplace.

The landscape around investment strategies is constantly evolving, with a volatile market backdrop, changing regulatory demands, and longer investment horizons. Clients also have a range of financial goals, which can evolve and change over time. This is why working closely with an investment manager can help advisers find solutions tailored to the unique needs of clients.

An MPS provides an investment management solution designed to suit a wide range of clients, whatever their goals, needs and risk appetites. MPS are frequently a component of an Investment Manager’s Centralised Investment Proposition (CIP), which provides advisers with efficiency, consistency, compliance and cost‑effectiveness. However, despite the operational benefits, some advisers are sceptical due to the perception that a one‑model, ‘one‑size‑fits‑all’ approach compromises individual client suitability and outcomes.

Good advice should aim to provide positive client outcomes, and a CIP can enhance an MPS range of portfolios as it sits at the core of diversified investment solutions offered by an investment firm to address clients’ differing needs and risk appetites.

A CIP’s governance framework can provide transparency, accountability and disciplined decision‑making. It gives clients access to leading investments through a single solution, consistently reflects the broad diversification principles of an investment philosophy, and has an easy‑to‑understand process with demonstrable results. In an environment of higher regulatory scrutiny, a CIP’s governance and transparent processes allow advisers to clearly demonstrate the value delivered to clients.

What sets the Brooks Macdonald CIP apart

Through our CIP, we address the complexities of investment management, empowering the adviser to focus on their clients while we provide the investment expertise, structure and governance required for exceptional portfolio management.

Our CIP is Brooks Macdonald’s response to the evolving challenges of investment management. It not only strengthens the trust between adviser and client but also provides flexibility as clients’ needs evolve.

It combines analytical rigour with creative thinking, enabling us to deliver solutions that are as dynamic as the markets we navigate. This is reflected in the selection of diversified, risk‑targeted portfolios that make up our MPS offering, which provide efficient, scalable solutions.

Risk management is integral at every stage of the Brooks Macdonald CIP. From strategic asset allocation to individual asset selection, risk is identified, assessed and managed. This structured approach inspires trust, allowing advisers to integrate Brooks Macdonald into their clients’ financial plans with confidence that each investment has been selected with its risk‑adjusted return in mind.

Our CIP is designed to generate great ideas, provide consistency, minimise biases and adapt to change.

Brooks Macdonald’s CIP underpins our MPS

Every investment in our MPS range is selected using the CIP, which powers the services and products we provide to our clients by creating a robust framework for our investment professionals to work together, share ideas and challenge each other’s views. Through it we aim to generate the best ideas, deliver strong risk‑adjusted returns for clients and have a repeatable process with explainable results.

The Brooks Macdonald MPS targets outcome‑focused investments with options that focus on either growing clients’ capital, providing a sustainable income in real terms, or a mix of these two objectives. Available across multiple platforms, our MPS ensures consistent performance and seamless integration with advisers’ existing systems.

The operational burden of portfolio management can take time away from the principal focus of a financial adviser – protecting and growing clients’ financial assets in a sustainable, long‑term and effective manner. Advisers can integrate the CIP into their business via the Brooks Macdonald MPS in order to streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, and focus on building strong client relationships.

When you choose Brooks Macdonald, you’re choosing a partner with a proven CIP that is specifically designed to empower you and your clients.

Important Information

The information in this document does not constitute advice or a recommendation, and you should not make any investment decisions on the basis of it. Investors should be aware that the price of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up, and that neither is guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.