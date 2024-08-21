Hoxton Capital Management adds experienced financial planner to its UAE team

International financial advisory firm Hoxton Capital Management has added experienced financial adviser Chris Wicks to its Dubai-based team.

With 38 years of experience in financial planning and extensive qualifications in pensions, investments, and protection arrangements, Chris offers significant technical and practical expertise in all aspects of financial planning. In addition to providing effective financial advice, Chris says his aim is always to help clients live their best lives, both now and in the future. Chris has been a self-employed financial adviser based in Dubai for the past 15 years.

“Hoxton is an amazingly dynamic company under the inspired leadership of Chris Ball, who I first met over a decade ago and have followed ever since,” says Chris.

“It provides an unparalleled range of services and jurisdictions for its globally mobile clients. I am excited to be joining because it will provide the best possible environment for me to continue to put my clients first and achieve excellent results for them.”

Chris Ball, Managing Partner at Hoxton Capital Management, said:

“As a company, first and foremost, we always want to provide clients with the highest levels of service, wherever in the world they happen to be living. I have seen first-hand over many years Chris’s experience, expertise and real commitment to doing the best for his clients, so it’s a perfect match. We’re really looking forward to having him on-board.”