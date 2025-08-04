Hoxton Wealth completes Infinity Financial Solutions acquisition, adds £225 million to AUM

International wealth manager Hoxton Wealth has completed the acquisition of Infinity Financial Solutions, a leading provider of expat financial services with multiple offices across Asia.

The acquisition is Hoxton Wealth’s first in Asia and its largest to date, presenting a major landmark in Hoxton’s growing international footprint – providing the business with an established, regulated presence in Asian markets.

Acquiring Infinity, which was founded in 2004, will add $300 million (£225 million) in assets under management to Hoxton’s rapidly-growing portfolio, taking its total AUM to $3.3 billon (£2.5 billion).

In April 2024, Hoxton announced its AUM had reached $1.6 billion. The company hitting $3.3 billion in represents a 105 per cent increase, in the last year.

For individual clients, Infinity offers the internationally-mobile advice that maximises investments, pensions, savings and trusts, in addition to international banking and insurance.

Its corporate division helps companies with a range of services, such as establishing employee benefits, including group pension schemes and employee medical cover. Infinity also assists its commercial clients with company formation, corporate insurance and risk management.

Hoxton Wealth’s CEO, Chris Ball explains: “So far, our acquisition strategy has focused on the UK domestic market, with the objective of growing our footprint and supporting existing business in the country. A lot of our clients are UK expats, so a strong presence in the UK builds confidence among those with ties to the country.

“Branching out across Asia is a huge step for us. We are very excited to begin connecting with new clients and partners in a region where we did not previously have a huge presence, but which has an undoubtable opportunity for significant growth.

“For me, the next place we would love to start acquiring businesses is the US – it is a golden market.

“The last year has seen our AUM double and while a significant proportion of that has been through our ambitious acquisition strategy, the vast majority has been a result of organic growth, underpinned by the determination of our team.

Trevor Keidan, Managing Director of Infinity Financial Solutions adds: “We are delighted to have agreed the acquisition of the company by Hoxton Wealth. We believe this will further strengthen our presence in the Asia region, ultimately providing significant enhancements to our offering and providing clients with additional services from the experienced in-house team at Hoxton Wealth.

“Hoxton Wealth has invested significantly in technology, enabling it to provide traditional financial planning powered by cutting edge technology and we are very excited to launch these services to Infinity clients.”

Oliver Gorman, Revenue Director at Hoxton Wealth, who spent 10 years working in Malaysia before joining the business in 2024 said: “Infinity has built an exceptional business, that’s a credit to its leadership – and entire team. The decision by the partners to sell to Hoxton wasn’t just a strategic one it was about ensuring their clients and staff are part of something with real long-term vision.

“This is about more than expansion, it’s about alignment. Hoxton Wealth is home to a truly international advisory team, with advisors from the UK, France, China, Japan, and beyond. With this acquisition, we’re strengthening our presence in key Asian markets and continuing our mission to deliver world class, fully regulated financial planning no matter where our clients are in the world.”

Hoxton Wealth’s client base currently stands at 7000 individuals, with over 300 staff working at key offices in the UAE, UK, USA, Australia, South Africa, Mexico and Cyprus.