Hoxton Wealth strengthens UK team with addition of experienced financial planner

International financial advisory firm Hoxton Wealth has announced that Jordan Maxwell has joined the firm as a financial planner in its UK team.

Jordan graduated with a degree in Urban Planning and Development, though chose to move to Saudi Arabia shortly after graduating. On returning to the UK he moved into the investments sector, holding both Investor Relations Manager and Client Advisor roles. From there, he moved into financial planning .

“It wasn’t until my role as a Paraplanner that I got to see the inner workings of a regulated financial planning firm and understand what goes into providing advice to clients,” he says. “My role as Paraplanner quickly progressed into Financial Planner once I had attained my Level 4 qualification and earnt the confidence of my managers to deliver quality advice competently.”

And he is excited to be joining Hoxton Wealth.

“I started to see a big focus being put on delivering FCA-quality advice to international clients, and I managed to identify Hoxton Wealth as one to watch.

The profession isn’t best known for its adoption of innovation and new ideas, but this felt dynamic and fresh, and the company is clearly hell-bent on creating a new standard with an emphasis on technology, marketing, and internal processes. While most companies are saying “we can’t do that”, Hoxton was asking “why can’t we do that?!” – and who wouldn’t want to be part of that culture?”

In terms of his ambitions in his new role, Jordan says he wants to position lifestyle planning more into his style of advice.

“This means going beyond the numbers and asking deeper questions to help clients achieve their ambitions. It’s one thing for a client to say “my goal is to retire early” but I want to know why and have them paint a picture for me as to what an early retirement would allow them to achieve. To me, that is true holistic advice.

Something else I’d like to do is encourage more people to seek financial advice. There’s the perception that having an adviser is only for the mega-rich, which simply isn’t true. My time as an expat was one opportunity where I could have really benefitted from having an adviser. The earning potential was massive, and the lack of guidance led to some silly financial decisions if I’m being honest. Had I sought out an adviser, I could have channelled those earnings into something more sensible.”



Chris Ball, Managing Partner at Hoxton Capital Management, said: “We are very excited to have Jordan on board as we continue to strengthen our UK team and broaden our presence in the UK. His commitment to working with clients to achieve the best financial and lifestyle outcomes is completely aligned with our mission at Hoxton Wealth and exactly what we believe effective financial advice should be aiming to achieve. We are sure he is going to be an important and valued member of our team.”