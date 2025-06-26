HSBC Life UK continues to grow with increased adviser support

HSBC Life (UK) Limited is continuing to expand in the protection market by recruiting more Business Development Managers (BDMs) and through the launch of a new Protection Adviser Support team. These latest initiatives underline its commitment to continual service development and growth by ensuring it is easy to do business with for advisers and customers.

HSBC Life (UK) has appointed three new members to its BDM team to enhance its national reach and build on its extensive adviser distribution network. The BDM team expansion is being complemented with the launch of a new Protection Adviser Support team. Advisers will be able to receive faster replies via phone or email from the specialist team on a range of topics including applications in progress, underwriting, commission, policy updates and system support. Typical questions to the helpline include queries around registering to use online portal HSBC Access, the status of applications, which medical conditions are covered, whether specific occupations are included and details on medical screening appointments.

HSBC Life (UK)’s commitment to customers is demonstrated by 2024 paid rates of 97.53% for life insurance claims and 94.44% on critical illness as well as times to settle claims being better than industry averages.1 The average time to settle life claims last year was 19 days (however, this has reduced to 13 days in Q1 2025 thanks to the introduction of a digital medical report provider) with 67% of claimants receiving a decision on day one. For critical illness claims the turnaround time was 41 days* (improving to 32 days in Q1 2025).

Richard Waters, Head of Protection Distribution at HSBC Life (UK) Ltd, said: “HSBC Life (UK) is achieving strong growth in the protection market and understands that working to deliver an even better service is essential in achieving both our goals and those of our partners and their customers. We are a fast-growing business and want to reinforce this expansion with an increased BDM team and through the launch of our Protection Adviser Support Team, which aims to ensure that advisers can access efficient and expert support quickly when they need it.”