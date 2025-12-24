HSBC survey: two in three brits change christmas gifting habits amid financial pressures

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 18/12/2025

A shift towards ‘savvy gifting’ this Christmas is set to kickstart the New Year’s financial goals for millions of people, new research from HSBC UK has found.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults looked at the nation’s changing attitudes towards festive spending, revealing how more mindful habits are helping people save for 2026. While a third (33%) are sticking with traditional spending, many are now using the festive season as a springboard for their financial health.

Key findings include:

  • The most popular methods are agreeing on a spending cap with family and friends (22%) and agreeing not to exchange gifts at all with some people (18%).
  • Of those saving money, 30% will use the cash for household bills, while nearly one in four (24%) will put it towards a specific New Year savings goal, like a holiday or house deposit.
  • Building a financial safety net is the top priority for over a quarter of Brits (27%) in the New Year.
  •  A clear majority (65%) of people say that setting and sticking to a clear budget makes them feel the most in control of their money.

