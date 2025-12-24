HSBC survey: two in three brits change christmas gifting habits amid financial pressures

A shift towards ‘savvy gifting’ this Christmas is set to kickstart the New Year’s financial goals for millions of people, new research from HSBC UK has found.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults looked at the nation’s changing attitudes towards festive spending, revealing how more mindful habits are helping people save for 2026. While a third (33%) are sticking with traditional spending, many are now using the festive season as a springboard for their financial health.

Key findings include: