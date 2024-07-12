HTB bolsters bridging team with four new recruits

Nathan Wilson joins as senior underwriter

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has expanded its bridging team with a series of talented new recruits.

This strategic move reinforces HTB’s commitment to delivering its best-in-class service, with four new recruits joining the rapidly expanding team.

Nathan Wilson joins as senior underwriter, tasked with building relationships with key partners and helping the division increase the volume of business written whilst exploring and help develop new products.

Hugely respected across the industry, Nathan spent 10 years at UTB and was the first winner of the Benson Hersch Memorial Bursary from the Bridging and Development Lenders Association.

Olivia Colmer-Lynch joins the bridging team from specialist mortgages at HTB, where she previously worked for over four years. She has taken on the role of senior lending manager, where she will oversee the processing team and lead communication between sales and underwriting within the department.

She is joined by Ella Hosier, who joins as a lending manager. Ella has spent more than eight years in the mortgage and bridging finance sector, most recently as case manager at MT Finance.

Rounding out the new recruits is Barry Ireland, who takes on the role of business development manager covering the South East and Midlands areas. Barry has significant experience in the mortgage industry and joins from Castle Trust where he was a regional account manager.

Jamie Jolly, director of bridging at HTB, commented:

“A very warm welcome to Nathan, Olivia, Ella and Barry, a huge amount of talent, quality and experience joining the bridging team here at HTB”

“We constantly strive to be better and have strong lines of communication with our broker partners, we listen to feedback and we act on it. Having access to commercially minded and proactive teams is crucial.

“We’ve established a terrific reputation within the bridging market for providing a peerless level of service, and that’s because of our people.

“With the addition of Nathan, Olivia, Ella and Barry we are continuing to build out a dedicated team of bridging specialists, enabling us to deliver for an even greater number of brokers and borrowers.

“Growing demand for bridging finance needs to be matched with lenders that can grow effortlessly too, with the right people, and these four new recruits are how we’ll do just that.”