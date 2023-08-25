HTB reinforces development finance service proposition with two new hires

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has reinforced its development finance service proposition with the addition of two relationship managers.

New relationship managers Pippa Betts and Elysia Walters will be responsible for supporting the Bank’s lending directors and relationship team in originating new deals. A fundamental part of the role will be to work closely with colleagues, borrowers and intermediaries to ensure clear communication is maintained throughout the decision-making process.

Pippa has extensive experience working within the specialist lending marketplace and joins HTB from Avamore Capital where she was an underwriter. She has also held positions in the underwriting departments at Masthaven Bank, Shawbrook Bank and Equifinance, where she started her career.

Elysia formerly worked at Paragon Bank for over three years where she was a key member of the credit team.

Uliana Kuzmis, deputy managing director of development finance at Hampshire Trust Bank, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Elysia and Pippa to our team. Both bring their own vibrant energy, new knowledge, experience and, most importantly, a brilliant work ethic and high level of commitment to the customer journey and experience. We can’t wait to introduce them to our brokers and borrowers.”

Pippa Betts, relationship manager at Hampshire Trust Bank, said:

“I am extremely happy to have joined the development finance team at HTB. From the first conversation I had with Uliana, it was clear that HTB were the right fit and that we had the same objectives.

I am looking forward to playing my part in contributing to the Bank’s ambitious growth plans and in delivering an excellent service to our customers and brokers.”

Elysia Walters, relationship manager at Hampshire Trust Bank, added:

“Joining this business fills me with excitement and I’m looking forward to becoming part of the Bank’s exceptional team and in having the opportunity to play a role in HTB’s ever-growing success.”