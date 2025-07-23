IBOSS launches blended MPS range to deliver cost-efficient active management for today’s markets

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 23/07/2025

IBOSS Asset Management, part of Kingswood Group, has launched its new Blended MPS — a discretionary portfolio solution designed to meet the growing adviser and client demand for cost-effective investing that doesn’t compromise on quality or oversight.

The Blended range combines the strengths of IBOSS’s long-standing Core and Passive MPS solutions into a near 50/50 hybrid allocation of the two strategies, combining the cost-efficiency of passive funds with the flexibility and responsiveness of active fund management. Across the portfolios, active fund exposure ranges from 43% to 58%, ensuring clients benefit from a high proportion of genuine active fund exposure, managed with full discretion by the IBOSS Investment Team.

With total costs averaging 30% lower than the Core MPS, the Blended range is designed to help advisers reach more clients, offering high-quality active management at a more accessible price point — particularly relevant in today’s market, where volatility and structural change require more than just passive exposure.

Chris Metcalfe, CIO and Managing Director at IBOSSpart of Kingswood Group, commented: “Market conditions have changed significantly in recent years. The era of ultra-low interest rates and momentum-led markets has given way to a much more nuanced environment — one that demands active input, but also careful cost control. We’ve created the Blended MPS to reflect exactly that. It offers advisers a middle ground: a well-diversified, cost-effective solution that retains the active oversight clients increasingly need in a fast-moving world.”

Designed for advisers who value simplicity and flexibility, the Blended MPS includes nine risk-rated portfolios, using the same strategic asset allocation and robust research process as the IBOSS Core range. Portfolios typically hold 40–50 funds, and the company’s core philosophy — true diversification, risk-adjusted returns, and active oversight — remains at the heart of this latest innovation.

Supported by simulated performance data from 2016, based on the underlying strategies, and managed by the same experienced team with a 16+ year track record, advisers can rely on the consistency and discipline that underpin all IBOSS portfolios. 

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.