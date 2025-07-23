IBOSS launches blended MPS range to deliver cost-efficient active management for today’s markets

IBOSS Asset Management, part of Kingswood Group, has launched its new Blended MPS — a discretionary portfolio solution designed to meet the growing adviser and client demand for cost-effective investing that doesn’t compromise on quality or oversight.

The Blended range combines the strengths of IBOSS’s long-standing Core and Passive MPS solutions into a near 50/50 hybrid allocation of the two strategies, combining the cost-efficiency of passive funds with the flexibility and responsiveness of active fund management. Across the portfolios, active fund exposure ranges from 43% to 58%, ensuring clients benefit from a high proportion of genuine active fund exposure, managed with full discretion by the IBOSS Investment Team.

With total costs averaging 30% lower than the Core MPS, the Blended range is designed to help advisers reach more clients, offering high-quality active management at a more accessible price point — particularly relevant in today’s market, where volatility and structural change require more than just passive exposure.

Chris Metcalfe, CIO and Managing Director at IBOSS, part of Kingswood Group, commented: “Market conditions have changed significantly in recent years. The era of ultra-low interest rates and momentum-led markets has given way to a much more nuanced environment — one that demands active input, but also careful cost control. We’ve created the Blended MPS to reflect exactly that. It offers advisers a middle ground: a well-diversified, cost-effective solution that retains the active oversight clients increasingly need in a fast-moving world.”

Designed for advisers who value simplicity and flexibility, the Blended MPS includes nine risk-rated portfolios, using the same strategic asset allocation and robust research process as the IBOSS Core range. Portfolios typically hold 40–50 funds, and the company’s core philosophy — true diversification, risk-adjusted returns, and active oversight — remains at the heart of this latest innovation.

Supported by simulated performance data from 2016, based on the underlying strategies, and managed by the same experienced team with a 16+ year track record, advisers can rely on the consistency and discipline that underpin all IBOSS portfolios.