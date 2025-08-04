IBOSS launches new MPS Cost & Risk profile calculator

IBOSS Asset Management, part of Kingswood Group, has today launched a new MPS Cost & Risk Profile Calculator, available on its website for both existing and prospective users with no login required.

The tool addresses a common challenge for financial advisers: accessing clear, consistent cost data across model portfolio services. Ongoing Charges Figures (OCFs) can vary not just between risk-rated portfolios but also by platform. When you factor in DFM fees, transaction charges, and third-party risk profiling, cost comparisons become anything but simple.

The new calculator helps streamline this process. With just a couple of dropdowns, advisers can select their required portfolio range, platform, and risk profiler to instantly see:

The full cost breakdown (DFM fee, OCF, and transaction costs)

(DFM fee, OCF, and transaction costs) Platform-specific pricing differences

differences Related risk profiler scores (where applicable) are consolidated in one place with no need to search through multiple factsheets or spreadsheets.

Rebecca Anscombe, Head of Operations & Systems at IBOSS, who led the development of the tool, commented: “We’re committed to supporting advisers by making essential information easy to access. This new tool reflects our ethos of simplicity and transparency. With advisers facing increasing demands, giving them back time and headspace to focus on their clients is a win for everyone.”

While similar tools may exist in the market, they’re often hidden behind login walls, tied to due diligence platforms, or buried in hard-to-navigate spreadsheets. The IBOSS version aims to be as accessible and adviser-friendly as possible.