IBOSS reduces OCF caps across key MPS ranges, reinforcing cost certainty for advisers and clients

IBOSS Asset Management, part of the Kingswood Group, has announced it is reducing ongoing charges figure (OCF) caps across three of its five Model Portfolio Service (MPS) ranges. The move, which represents an average cap reduction of almost 11%, marks the second cut in just two years and strengthens IBOSS’ commitment to providing cost certainty and transparency for advisers and their clients.

IBOSS first introduced OCF caps in 2019 to give advisers and investors clarity on the maximum fund charges within its portfolios. The initiative has been widely welcomed, ensuring portfolio costs remain competitive while reinforcing the firm’s dedication to clear and consistent pricing.

For clients and advisers, many IBOSS portfolios already operate below the capped limits, meaning investors often benefit from charges lower than the maximum set.

Chris Metcalfe, CIO and MD at IBOSS, commented: “It is important to us that advisers and their clients know what to expect from the IBOSS portfolios. Whilst lower charges are appreciated, it is unexpected higher costs that can harm the adviser–client relationship.”

The cap reductions follow a period in which IBOSS portfolios have delivered strong returns despite volatile and uncertain market conditions.

Alongside the announcement, IBOSS has also recently launched a new MPS Cost & Risk Profile Calculator, available via its website without login requirements. The tool provides advisers with easy access to consistent and transparent cost data, addressing a key challenge in navigating the model portfolio space.