Independent Governance Group expands business development team with two further appointments

The UK’s leading provider of professional pensions trusteeship and governance services, Independent Governance Group (IGG), today announces two appointments to their growing business development team.

Charlie Stewart joins IGG as Client Growth Manager and brings with him nearly a decade of experience in investment consulting and portfolio strategy across the pensions sector. Charlie’s expertise spans client advisory, technical strategy, and business development within leading pensions consultancies. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with extensive experience advising trustees and pension scheme sponsors, Charlie was the day-to-day relationship manager for multiple DB clients at Isio, delivering investment strategy, ESG training, TCFD compliance, and portfolio design — including bespoke credit-led CDI solutions.

Imran Rahim is IGG’s newly appointed Business Development Manager, with over a decade of hands-on experience in business development and bid management across professional services, technology, and the public sector. Previously Bid Manager at First Actuarial, he is an expert in end-to-end business development strategy, stakeholder engagement, and the implementation of innovative tools and approaches.

Both roles sit at the heart of IGG’s commercial growth strategy, supporting the business’s continued focus on building strong relationships, responding to evolving client needs and delivering long-term value.

Mark Wileman, Chief Business Development Officer said:

“I’m really pleased to welcome Imran and Charlie to the IGG team. Their appointments reflect IGG’s continued focus on strengthening the commercial side of our business to meet growing demand for our services. Their combined experience across the pensions industry, business development and client relationship management will help us to scale our offering, build new opportunities and ensure that our commercial strategy is aligned with the growing demand of our services.”