Independent Investment Management Initiative (IIMI) reaches 50 members

The Independent Investment Management Initiative (IIMI), a member-led industry group that represents specialist investment firms, has just welcomed its 50th member. The think tank which has seen a 43% increase in membership over the past 12 months, has welcomed 15 new members in the past 12 months. These include 49th member, sustainability start-up Rebalance Earth founded by Robert Gardner (co-founder of Redington and mallowstreet), and its 50th member CG Asset Management, which manages the FTSE 250 listed Capital Gearing Trust, among other funds.

Dani Hristova, Chief Executive Officer for IIMI, commented: “The growth of our membership signals the importance of our collective voice within the asset management ecosystem. I’m also delighted that, as we have grown, our membership has diversified further. We now support more businesses that provide critical infrastructure and services to boutiques for example, ACDs and distribution partners. The regulatory, operational and commercial headwinds for smaller firms remain disproportionate and I’m proud that through our collective efforts, we’re able to ease some of these pressures and help firms to thrive. It’s imperative that investment specialists compete alongside global asset managers so that we can increase investment choice and ensure good client outcomes”.

Chris Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of CG Asset Management said: “We are delighted to become IIMI’s 50th member, especially at a time when independent firms are playing an increasingly vital role in the investment landscape. IIMI’s work in championing the interests of specialist firms like ours is invaluable, and we are eager to contribute to the collective effort. It’s crucial that boutique managers have a voice in shaping regulation and ensuring a competitive market, so that we can continue to deliver the best outcomes for our clients.”