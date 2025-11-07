Industry experts bring critical illness back into focus

In today’s evolving protection landscape, Critical Illness Cover (CIC) often takes a back seat to products like Income Protection, not because it’s less important, but because its role can be misunderstood or under-prioritised. Yet as the financial and emotional impacts of serious illness become more apparent, CIC remains a cornerstone of financial resilience.

For today’s Friday Focus, IFA Magazine’s New Insurance & Protection team brings together expert insights exploring why CIC is essential to financial planning, how advisers can better integrate it into protection conversations, and the latest trends in claims, product design, and client awareness.

Tim Lewis, Senior Propositions and Commercial Manager at Zurich UK said: “Critical illness cover is a key but often underestimated pillar of financial resilience. While most people think of life insurance first, CI cover provides essential support when someone faces a serious health setback. It helps bridge the gap, covering unexpected costs like medical bills, lost income, or changes to daily life, helping to ensure families stay financially secure even during tough times.

Financial advisers are increasingly weaving CI cover into broader discussions about protection, showing clients how it complements other policies and long-term plans. When advisers explain the real-life risks and benefits, clients are more likely to appreciate its value and make informed choices. We’re seeing sustained high levels of claims for conditions such as cancer and heart disease, and insurers are seeking to innovate. Recent product developments we’ve made include flexible, modular options, additional payouts for early-stage illnesses, digital tools with CI Expert that make CI cover easier to understand and more affordable, and innovations in children’s cover.

The real-world impact speaks volumes. CI policies have helped people access quicker treatment, adapt their homes and ease financial pressure while recovering. These stories highlight why CI cover deserves a bigger spotlight in financial planning – the policies offer peace of mind when it matters most.”

Ed Durell, Managing Director, CoverDirect comments:

“I am not sure or convinced that Critical Illness Cover is overlooked, but I do understand it may be under-prioritised. I think there may be a case for brokers often viewing it as Critical Illness Cover vs Income Protection, or put simply, have one or the other. I do not view it in that way at all; they can be used in isolation and together, but importantly, for varying situations.

The fact is, that it’s all about customers understanding, understanding their concerns, their risks, the impacts and brokers helping them understand what the impacts may mean. What would the impact be of being unable to work? Why would that happen, or in what situations could that happen? Equally, what would the impact be of getting critically ill, differing severities, and different conditions and what would need to change?

We see it all the time, and I also talk about it a lot. One person’s risk appetite and worry around CI versus another person’s is nearly always different. Hence the need to understand, to consider, to have an experienced broker to help discuss it all, listen and make it real to you in your environment/situation.

We all know the stats on becoming critically ill; we can consider the wider effects and impacts, but we can also look to measure the financial impact. So, of course, it is an essential part of financial resilience. However, understanding your own concerns, risk appetite and possible actions/cover available is the key.

Advisers can take the time to better understand and discuss impacts. Having a well-structured, facilitated discussion really helps make it clear what CIC means to each person/family.

Cover upgrade promise remains my favourite product design. As conditions are understood better, definitions changed or updated, cover is upgraded, and it is applied to all policies, not just new ones.”