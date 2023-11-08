Innovative solutions to help advisers from FE fundinfo

FE fundinfo has been explaining today how they’ve been busy revolutionising the way financial advisers operate, offering cutting-edge solutions to streamline their processes and enhance client outcomes.



The firm said that Cheshire-based Clear Cut Financial Planning – an award-winning firm of chartered financial planners with around £200m assets under management and more than 300 clients on their books – had been searching for a cost-effective Discretionary Fund Management (DFM) partner that could provide customised reporting and clear communication with the investment team.



The cost-targeted portfolios built and managed by FE Investments – with input from Clear Cut – provide bespoke reporting to cater to their business and client needs while also providing access to FE Investment’s standard Responsibly Managed, Hybrid and Income Portfolios.



Previously, Clear Cut managed their clients’ investments under an advisory model, building their own portfolios using FE Investments’ portfolios as a guide for asset allocation and adding more funds. This required client approval for rebalancing which was submitted manually – taking valuable time, delaying transactions and risking human error.



Following the partnership with FE Investments, Clear Cut expect to save at least 15 working days a year on research, fund selection, manual rebalances, and gathering client approvals allowing them to spend more time concentrating on other areas. They have also been able to remove human error from their previously manual rebalancing process while continuing to deliver a strong investment proposition to their clients at good value.

According to FE Investments, their “Tailored Portfolios is a custom managed portfolio service (MPS) for advisers which enables clients to shape our core investment capabilities and expertise around their unique business objectives and client book, while FE Investments handle the day-to-day investment management and administration.”



Oliver Greenspan, Sales Director, FE Investments, said:

“FE Investments is committed to enhancing our IFA partners investment propositions and the value they can bring to their clients. We prioritise active engagement with our partner firms, taking account of their own processes, their clients’ needs, and any pain points they might have in their business This approach allows us to develop innovative solutions that not only optimise the benefits to the investor from a robust consistent investment process but also save our clients invaluable time while minimising the margin for human error.

“Our work with Clear Cut exemplifies the substantial impact of FE fundinfo’s products and services can have on the adviser market. It underscores our agility and efficiency in responding to client needs, reinforcing our dedication to ensuring they derive maximum value from our comprehensive suite of products and systems.”



Charlotte Jamieson, Chartered Financial Planner, Clear Cut Financial Planning, said:

“FE Investments were able to build a solution that met our specific needs. In collaboration, we designed unique Clear Cut portfolios to a target ongoing cost and with a discount based on AUM so we can continue to ensure our clients get good value. We were also able to input into what is included in bespoke client facing documents that help engage our clients.

“On top of this, we have great, transparent communication with FE Investments; regular investment meetings, updates before rebalances are executed, an easily accessible and helpful personal contact, and our clients can sign up for FE Investment’s weekly market commentary.



“Getting started with FE Investments was really straightforward and simple as they were helpful and efficient at setting up the portfolios on platform. Plus, our clients didn’t have to sign an FE Investments forms.”