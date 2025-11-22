Instagram introduces ‘PG-13’ default for teens: What parents need to know

Interest in understanding legislation is rapidly growing; 38,000 people have searched the online safety act on Google this year, a 400% increase on last year, according to Keyword Tool. Instagram’s ‘PG-13’ update appears to be part of a broader push to protect young users online as exposure and influence continues to grow.

Liz Howarth, Partnership Development Leader at Virtual College, a provider of safeguarding courses for children, comments on the update and the potential flaws in the system parents should be aware of.

“Instagram’s move to introduce a “PG-13” default for teen accounts is a positive step in recognising that younger users require more age-appropriate restrictions. That said, the benchmark of a film-rating system only translates so far, as social media is far more complex and algorithm-powered than a film.

“The key challenge will lie in age verification. While Instagram says it will use age prediction technology and algorithms to flag suspicious age data, it will be very difficult to detect every age-inappropriate account, and it may also lead to adult accounts being flagged.

“It’s great to see content-filtering is being expanded in the update, but even the best filters can be undermined by peer-to-peer sharing, unmoderated comments, or misclassifications. Robust oversight, consistent auditing and transparency from Instagram will determine the effectiveness of the update.

“It is encouraging to see that parents can now choose a stricter mode to further filter content they deem to be inappropriate for their teen. What’s especially promising is the introduction of a feedback loop – if implemented effectively, this will enable important collaboration between parents and the platform to improve the experience for young users.”