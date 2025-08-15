Insurers warned: misconceptions around skin cancer could cost lives

Recent consumer research from Vitality has revealed worrying attitudes of men in the UK to skin cancer and sun protection, despite skin cancer being one of the easiest cancers to prevent.

Despite 2025 already having near-record-high temperatures, Vitality has reported that many men are still shrugging off basic sun safety. With 13% of British men believing that sun protection in the UK isn’t necessary, it’s perhaps no surprise that 37% of them forget to cover up in the sun, but it remains worrying that 22% actively avoid sitting in the shade.

Misconceptions surrounding sun protection persist, with 1 in 10 (11%) believing that only children or individuals with pale skin need to protect themselves from the sun.

Last year, Vitality revealed that 28% of all male cancer claims were for skin cancer. This was the highest cancer claim for men, joint with prostate cancer*. While 38% of men worry about developing skin cancer, the fact 14% of them admit to not care if they get sunburnt is a worrying trend.

While prevention of skin cancer by using suncream, shade and loose-fitting clothes should be the first step in protecting skin from harsh UV rays, the misconceptions identified by Vitality highlight the importance of early detection and early intervention.

Vitality believes providing access to early intervention and diagnostics should be a foundational element of any health insurance product, and as such has provided access to skin analytics to its members since 2015. These at-home home clinical screenings remove barriers, making it easier for members to get worrying skin concerns checked out. After a referral through Vitality GP, Vitality members receive a dermascope camera through the post from its partner Skin Analytics, allowing members to take and submit detailed images of skin concerns that can then be assessed by a consultant dermatologist with results shared within four days.

Dr Katie Tryon, Chief Commercial Director, Vitality Health, said: “While highly preventable, skin cancer is still one of the most common forms of cancer in the UK, but when caught early, it is also one of the most treatable, with survival rates significantly higher when diagnosis happens at an early stage. That’s why insurers need to actively support early detection services. By integrating tools like skin analytics into policies, we empower individuals to act quickly and confidently, potentially saving lives.”