Introducing five newly chartered corporate firms

Five insurance and financial planning firms have achieved Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) Chartered status in the second quarter of 2025. Chartered status is a symbol of technical competence and signifies a firm’s public commitment to professional standards.

In receiving Chartered status, firms declare their adherence to the CII Code of Ethics, and commitment to supporting initiatives that build public trust, ongoing people development, a customer-centric approach, and the development of the profession.

Firms that gained Chartered status in April-June 2025:

Morgan Williams & Co

M4 Financial Group

The Islands’ Insurance Brokers

Hepburns Insurance

M.J. Touzel (Insurance Brokers) Limited t/a Islands Insurance

Nicola Stacey, President of the CII, said: “I am honoured to award Chartered status to these five firms, and welcome them into our prestigious professional community. They have joined us at a time where we are reflecting on our rules to ensure Chartered Status is not just a mark of compliance, but a strategic asset for firms to enhance growth, differentiate themselves, and gain recognition in a changing market. In achieving this designation, they have set themselves apart from other firms in the eyes of their customers and clients, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements as they demonstrate professional excellence over the years to come.”

The Chartered Ethos

Corporate Chartered status involves a public declaration to professional standards that contains a series of commitments that are made openly and transparently, in public view. The Chartered Ethos details the commitments the CII makes to Chartered firms and the commitments they make to the public. Together, these commitments work to secure public trust and confidence in Chartered status.

More information on what it means to be Chartered, and the eligibility criteria is available here.