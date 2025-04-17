Introducing six newly Chartered corporate firms with the CII

Six insurance and financial planning firms have achieved Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) Chartered status in the first quarter of 2025. Chartered status is a symbol of technical competence and signifies a firm’s public commitment to professional standards.
In receiving Chartered status, firms declare their adherence to the CII Code of Ethics, and commitment to supporting initiatives that build public trust, ongoing people development, a customer-centric approach, and the development of the profession.
Firms that gained Chartered status in Jan-Mar 2025:
Eva Capital Management
Ocaris Wealth Management
One Four Nine Wealth
Parker Kelly Financial Services
Path Financial Ltd
Sentio Insurance Brokers
Nicola Stacey, President of the CII, said: “It is an honour to award Chartered status to six new firms, and welcome them to the Chartered community. Chartered status represents a public declaration of professional standards, supporting our collective mission of building public trust in the insurance and financial planning professions. We look
forward to working alongside these firms to deliver excellent client service.”
The Chartered Ethos
Corporate Chartered status involves a public declaration to professional standards that contains a series of commitments that are made openly and transparently, in public view. The Chartered Ethos details the commitments the CII makes to Chartered firms, and the commitments they make to the public. Together, these commitments work to secure public trust and confidence in Chartered status.
More information on what it means to be Chartered, and the eligibility criteria is available here.