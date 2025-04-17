Introducing six newly Chartered corporate firms with the CII

Six insurance and financial planning firms have achieved Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) Chartered status in the first quarter of 2025. Chartered status is a symbol of technical competence and signifies a firm’s public commitment to professional standards.

In receiving Chartered status, firms declare their adherence to the CII Code of Ethics, and commitment to supporting initiatives that build public trust, ongoing people development, a customer-centric approach, and the development of the profession.

Firms that gained Chartered status in Jan-Mar 2025:

Eva Capital Management

Ocaris Wealth Management

One Four Nine Wealth

Parker Kelly Financial Services

Path Financial Ltd

Sentio Insurance Brokers

Nicola Stacey, President of the CII, said: “It is an honour to award Chartered status to six new firms, and welcome them to the Chartered community. Chartered status represents a public declaration of professional standards, supporting our collective mission of building public trust in the insurance and financial planning professions. We look

forward to working alongside these firms to deliver excellent client service.”

The Chartered Ethos

Corporate Chartered status involves a public declaration to professional standards that contains a series of commitments that are made openly and transparently, in public view. The Chartered Ethos details the commitments the CII makes to Chartered firms, and the commitments they make to the public. Together, these commitments work to secure public trust and confidence in Chartered status.

More information on what it means to be Chartered, and the eligibility criteria is available here.