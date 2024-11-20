Invesco: our predictions for equities in the year ahead

We are optimistic on UK utilities and consumer staples, while European equities are attractively valued relative to other regions.

For global equities we are continuing to see idiosyncratic opportunities across defensives, cyclicals, and the market cap range.

Opportunities exist in North Asia’s tech sector, while China, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are hotbeds of consumer demand.

As we head into 2025, we believe the outlook for equities is improving. Here we share the thoughts of our experts across our UK, European, Global, Asian, and Emerging markets Equities teams, as well as the views from our ETF team. Please read on for their insights and analysis. As always, our teams are on hand to answer any questions you may have.

UK equities: we see growth in utilities and consumer staple sectors

Martin Walker, Head of UK Equities

We are particularly optimistic for UK equities in 2025. The UK offers exposure to many high-quality companies trading at valuations below global peers, even after taking account of differences in return on capital.

UK equities offer attractive exposure to the value factor. They also currently offer compelling income streams that together with capital growth can provide a valuable defence against inflation.

Sector exposures in the UK are very different to other global equity markets – bringing important additional benefits to international asset allocation decisions, in terms of diversification. The UK has minimal direct exposure to technology, but greater exposure to cash generative financials, energy, and basic materials. We are particularly excited about the opportunities in growth utilities, and in internationally orientated consumer staples.

The key risks to UK equities mainly relate to the global economy and geopolitics. A global recession, a collapse in the price of oil, or significant escalation in conflict would all be negative for UK equities.

Putting to one side any partisan views, the UK election result in July 2024 has at least delivered a platform for stable government over the next 4 years, and the Autumn Budget set out the direction of economic policy that will be pursued. That stability has been lacking for a long time and ought to result in greater investor confidence.

European equities: A lot of room for share price upside

Oliver Collin, Co-Head of European Equities

European equities are attractively valued relative to other regions. The region has delivered minimal growth over the past 15 years. This is reflected in the stock market.

When expectations and valuations are low, that leaves a lot of room for material share price upside when expectations are beaten. We believe this is a likely scenario for European equities.

What has driven many of the market’s concerns in 2024 has been mixed macroeconomic indicators. But there are meaningful positives, which we believe get lost in the noise. Inventories appear to be bottoming, which is supportive for manufacturing. The consumer has enjoyed significant real wage growth and so will have considerable spending power when confidence returns. Plus, Europe is highly sensitive to interest rates, and although there’s a lag, GDP should respond positively as monetary policy loosens.

All of these factors indicate that the outlook for growth in Europe may not be as bad as the markets fear. This would suggest that the relative valuation difference between European stocks and those of other major global economies, is overdone.

In the longer-term, and as per Draghi’s competitiveness report, there is an increasing need for investment in Europe across areas including energy security, defence, decarbonisation, and digitalisation to name a few.

We believe that this investment together with a continued tightness in labour markets, will lead to persistent moderate inflation. This in turn will likely bring about a ‘normalised’ interest rate environment. A more pro-active fiscal backdrop would be a very solid setting for stock picking with a focus on valuation.

Global equities: We see opportunities in defensives and cyclical sectors

Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities

Stock market indices are not obviously cheap on traditional valuation measures. We would expect returns going forward to come more from earnings growth and dividends, rather than further re-rating.

The economic environment remains tough. Many industries including industrials, housing, healthcare and transport are going through extended downturns as consumer demand is tempered by exhausted personal savings and high interest rates.

Against that, central banks (outside of Japan) are now reducing rates as inflationary pressures continue to ease. The announcement of stimulus measures by the Chinese government could be another significant development supporting consumption recovery.

Our focus remains on bottom-up stock picking, and we continue to see idiosyncratic opportunities across defensives, cyclicals and the market cap range. We maintain a broadly diversified portfolio of businesses by geographic and industrial exposure.

Although stock specific research remains our focal point, it is important to be mindful of the economic and geopolitical risks that can influence stock sentiment. We watch with interest the policies pursued by the incoming US president and how the fast-escalating events in the Middle East could push oil prices higher.

However, perhaps most importantly, we continue to monitor whether the Fed can deliver the economic soft landing, avoiding recession without an uptick in inflation in 2025.

Asian & emerging market equities: Valuation levels are compelling

William Lam, Co-Head of Asian, and Emerging Markets Equity

While investors will remain mindful of geopolitical risks, the double-digit earnings growth outlook and reasonable valuation levels across much of Asia and emerging markets are compelling going into 2025.

The equity risk premium narrowed in 2024 with global rates easing, corporate earnings delivering, and markets being enthused by India and the AI supply chain. Fundamentals across the asset class remain healthy, and the implementation of China’s stimulus measures provide upside risk next year. Significant valuation disparity across markets, and genuine improvements in shareholder return policies provide fertile ground for active stock pickers.

World leading manufacturing and technology companies in North Asia include the ‘picks & shovels’ of AI-related growth. China, India, Southeast Asia and Latin America are the hotbeds of consumer demand growth, including innovative internet and e-commerce businesses.

Exposure to rising incomes and a growing middle class is also accessible through well capitalised financials, while commodity producers play an important role in the energy transition. Asia and emerging markets have some of the most exciting investment opportunities in the world and provide diversification benefits.

Given the disparity in valuations across markets and sectors, a selective approach is recommended. There are signs of exuberance in Indian equities and parts of Taiwan tech. But there are compelling opportunities across markets in consumer-related sectors including e-commerce, internet, financials, leading manufacturers, and commodity producers.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, global inflation, and currency volatility are key risks. However, robust fundamentals, healthy balance sheets, and reasonable valuations makes emerging markets a valuable contribution to portfolio diversification.

Indian equities: Strong earnings and GDP growth to continue

Shekhar Sambhshivan, Investment Director, Asia (excluding Japan) Regional Equity team

India is currently in the early stages of its growth trajectory and has significant potential for further development. The country has undergone rapid economic expansion fuelled by strong corporate earnings and impressive GDP growth.

Corporate earnings are robust and are projected to grow in the mid-teens by 2025. As we look to the year ahead, we expect it will provide substantial support for Indian equities.

We see opportunity in the consumer discretionary sector. The country is approaching the threshold for becoming a middle-income economy. In the near future, we are anticipating a surge in consumption.

With rising incomes and a young population in India more willing to spend, we see investment opportunities in weddings and festivals. This discretionary spending is creating vast investment potential across various sectors including jewellery, hotels, clothing, luggage, and transportation.

However, if economic data fails to meet market expectations, we anticipate short-term volatility in the India market.

Chinese equities: Attractive valuations and a gradual recovery in earnings

Raymond Ma, CIO – Hong Kong and China, Asia (excluding Japan) Regional Equity team

China’s equity market presents an extremely attractive valuation opportunity. Chinese stocks are priced appealingly compared to both historical averages and developed markets.

We anticipate a gradual recovery in earnings, which will serve as an extra layer for growth. Ongoing stimulus measures, we believe, will be supportive of the economy and domestic demand will recover.

We favour Chinese companies that already have a leadership position and are well-placed to expand overseas. These companies have cost advantages stemming from economies of scale in the domestic market. This ultimately benefits shareholders.

We believe benefits are broad based, particularly among companies in e-commerce, online gaming, white goods, and industrials, which have the potential and capability to expand overseas. We believe they will benefit from the recovery in domestic demand and their expansion plans into overseas markets.

We also see investment opportunities are in companies with strong cash flows that have significant potential for dividend growth and share buybacks, supported by favourable policies. We believe investors can benefit from rising shareholder returns.

We have also observed the Chinese government’s recent commitment to reviving growth following the announcement of a comprehensive policy package. The effective and adequate deployment of this policy support is crucial, as it may influence the pace of economic recovery. We believe it will take time for these policies to impact the real economy.

Japanese equities: Macroeconomic shift toward positive growth continues

Tadao Minaguchi, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Portfolio Manager for Japanese Equity Advantage strategy

While Japanese equity markets staged a significant rally in 2024, with the TOPIX Price index finally surpassing its previous peak from the 1989 asset bubble era, we have also observed corrections.

This was initially triggered by a monetary policy pivot in both Japan and the US during the summer, which changed the direction of the Japanese yen from significant depreciation, hitting a 38-year low, to appreciation. Additionally, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was unexpectedly defeated in the autumn general election, causing political uncertainties.

Despite this, we believe that Japan’s exit from the extraordinary deflationary situation will continue. Economic indicators have been pointing to a transition from domestic price and wage stagnation to a more stable economic environment, with positive growth prospects.

This will allow the Bank of Japan to carry on the long-awaited monetary policy normalisation. More importantly, the ongoing corporate governance reform is a secular trend in Japan, with more and more companies demonstrating a commitment to improving capital efficiency and shareholder returns. These improving fundamental factors should underpin Japanese equity performance.

In this context, bottom-up stock picking is key, in our opinion. To capitalise on these structural changes evolving in Japan, investors should broaden their stock search beyond top-down macro or theme play, which dominated the market for the last several years, and identify which company can benefit the most.

ETFs: Equal weight ETFs have been seeing a surge in demand

Chris Mellor, Head of EMEA ETF Equity Product Management

We expect demand for ETFs to continue to grow in 2025. US and global equity exposures have dominated equity ETF usage for many years.

This has been helped by the outperformance of the US equity market and the growth in the use of global exposures as a one-stop-shop for investors.

Mega cap tech has been the dominant driver of equity returns in recent years, leading to increased market concentration (35% of the weight in the S&P 500 is in just ten stocks!).

There are signs that the market is beginning to broaden out once again, with equal weight ETFs seeing a surge in demand. That is likely to continue. Ongoing monetary loosening may also help to drive a revival in the growth oriented thematic ETF space. This was hit hard by higher rates in 2022.

The key risks for ETFs are driven by the underlying assets to which they are exposed. As such, the risk of a more difficult economic outlook could weigh on equity markets and the ETFs exposed to them.

ETFs can help investors moderate those risks with equal weight products. This reduces reliance on the performance of the largest stocks or low volatility products providing equity exposure but with lower risk than a simple market cap weighted approach.