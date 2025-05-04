Investec provides new client Westbook Partners with £16.7 million loan for UK multi-let industrial acquisitions

Investec Bank plc (“Investec”), a leading international financial services provider, announces that its Real Estate team has provided Westbrook Partners, the real estate investment management company, with a £16.7 million loan to finance the acquisition of the Merchant Trade Portfolio, which comprises three multi-let industrial assets located in Liverpool, Kettering and Sunderland.

The 269,000 sq ft, highly reversionary 53-unit portfolio is let to a diverse mix of predominantly trade counter tenants. Strong occupier demand for multi-let urban industrial space in the region, coupled with a limited supply of fit for purpose stock, is set to drive future rental growth.

All three assets are located adjacent to major arterial roads that connect to major urban areas and the UK’s wider motorway network, providing tenants with fast access to their local and national customer base.

Investec was able to quickly deliver a bespoke structure that will enable Westbrook Partners, a new client to the bank, to actively manage the assets and capture the portfolio rental reversion, in line with its strategy.

Alice Harman, Originator at Investec, commented:

“We continue to increase our exposure to select UK industrial and logistics assets, in line with our strong conviction in the sector’s structural drivers and compelling occupier trends.”

“This latest facility kickstarts a new partnership with Westbrook Partners and is a great example of the team’s ability to work with borrowers to understand their business plans and execute bespoke solutions at speed. It was a pleasure to work with the excellent Westbrook team and look forward to growing the relationship over time.”

Manraj Padda, Vice President at Westbrook Partners, added:

“We are delighted to close on this financing with the Investec team, who along with our respective advisors, worked exceptionally well to execute this transaction in a timely manner. Speed and flexibility are key for us as we continue our drive into strategically located multi-let industrial assets in the UK.”