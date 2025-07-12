Investing the cost of a ticket to the first Wimbledon final in 1877 could have served a return of £40,000 today

As the 2025 Wimbledon final approaches, new analysis from St. James’s Place offers a timely illustration of the impact of investing. Had the cost of a ticket to the tournament’s very first Gentleman’s Singles final in 1877 – just one shilling – been invested in the S&P Composite Index to date, it would now be worth over £40,000. This historical scenario illustrates the cumulative power of compounding and the impact of staying invested over time.

Source: SJP analysis of S&P composite data between 1877 & March 2025. Please be aware part performance is not indicative of future performance. Assumes dividends reinvested.

This lens can also be applied to today’s market. Investing the cost of this year’s most expensive standard Wimbledon final ticket, £315, in global equities, could generate a projected value of over £14,700 over the next 50 years. Further, making that same £315 contribution annually could yield even greater returns, potential compounding to over £105,000 over the 50-year period.

Source: SJP analysis – Forward returns for the next 50 years. Based on an individual investing the price of a £315 ticket today at an assumed 6.25% growth rate (long term capital market assumptions for global equities for GBP unhedged investors). Assumes dividends are reinvested.

Corinne Lord, Investment Specialist at St. James’s Place says: “While few of us plan 150 years ahead, this analysis offers a compelling reminder of the power of compounding and the long-term potential of investing.

“While many people can be put off by fears of market volatility, the real risk to wealth is not short-term market fluctuations, but the corrosive effect of inflation over time. Investing regularly and staying the course; despite inevitable volatility, can significantly improve financial outcomes. Diversification, discipline, and a longer-term view are key foundations of successful investing. As our analysis shows whether you’re putting away the cost of a Wimbledon ticket (and a little more for the strawberries and cream); the important thing is consistency. Regular investing can significantly enhance long-term returns for those who are able to do so.”