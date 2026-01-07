Investment trust 2025 review: another record year for corporate activity

Chloe Gronow

·

Unsplash - 10/09/2025 - London

2025 saw a frenzy of corporate activity, with 27 mergers, acquisitions and liquidations completed in the year, surpassing the previous record of 24 set in 2024.

Share buybacks soared 36% to £10.22bn compared to £7.51bn in 2024, which was the previous record. The sectors with the most buybacks were Global (£2.87bn), Biotechnology & Healthcare (£748m) and UK Smaller Companies (£607m).

Discounts narrowed over the year, with the average investment trust discount excluding 3i standing at 12.5% on 31 December, compared to 15.0% on the last day of 2024.

The total assets of investment trusts fell by just over £3bn during the year, finishing December at £265.51bn compared to £268.62bn at the end of 2024. Dividends paid in 2025 totalled £6.41bn.

Fundraising by existing investment trusts totalled £530m, led by trusts in the Debt – Loans & Bonds sector which raised £206m. The trust that raised the most over the year was TwentyFour Income Fund in the Debt – Structured Finance sector, which raised £96m from investors. There was one IPO, Achilles Investment Company, which raised £54m.

During the year, a record 41 investment trusts changed their fees to benefit shareholders, compared to 32 in 2024 and 26 in 2023. The most common type of fee change was a reduction in base fee, applying to 30 trusts. This includes 18 cases where a trust switched its fee basis: for example, from a charge based on net assets to one based on the lower of net assets and market capitalisation.

Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “Last year investment trusts continued to reshape themselves to meet investors’ needs, with the pace of mergers, acquisitions and liquidations in the sector showing no sign of slowing. In addition, a record number of investment trusts changed their fees to benefit investors. This all demonstrates how investment trust boards are working hard to deliver value for their shareholders.”

See below for more detail on performance, mergers, manager changes, liquidations, acquisitions and secondary fundraising.

Performance in 2025

The average investment trust returned 12.1% in 2025, with the top performing sector being Commodities & Natural Resources with a return of 61.6%. The next best performing sector was China / Greater China returning 39.0% followed by Global Emerging Markets (37.2%), Growth Capital (36.5%) and Technology & Technology Innovation (30.3%)5.

Mergers in 2025

Five mergers were completed in 2025. A further merger between Invesco Global Equity Income Trust and Franklin Global Trust, with the former being the continuing company, is expected to complete early this year.

2025Merged trustsContinuing trustAIC sector
FebInvesco Asia Trust / Asia Dragon TrustInvesco Asia Dragon TrustAsia Pacific Equity Income
MayJPMorgan Global Growth & Income / Henderson International IncomeJPMorgan Global Growth & IncomeGlobal Equity Income
SepFidelity European Trust / Henderson European TrustFidelity European TrustEurope
OctThe European Smaller Companies Trust / European AssetsThe European Smaller Companies TrustEuropean Smaller Companies
NovAVI Japan Opportunity Trust / Fidelity JapanAVI Japan Opportunity TrustJapanese Smaller Companies

Source: theaic.co.uk

Manager changes in 2025

Three investment trusts changed their manager during the year. In addition, Murray Income Trust has appointed Artemis Fund Managers as its new manager, replacing Aberdeen, a change expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2026.

2025Investment trust (current name)New management groupAIC sectorPrevious management group
JanSocial Housing REITAtrato PartnersProperty – UK ResidentialTriple Point Investment Management
MarArtemis UK Future LeadersArtemis Fund ManagersUK Smaller CompaniesInvesco Asset Management
JulHydrogen Capital GrowthRWC Asset Management (Redwheel)Renewable Energy InfrastructureHydrogenOne Capital

Source: theaic.co.uk. Management group changes which result from a restructure, merger or acquisition at the management group level are not included.

Liquidations in 2025

There were 15 liquidations of investment trusts in 2025, the highest number of liquidations since 2016.

2025Investment trustManagement groupAIC sector
JanBlackstone Loan FinancingBlackstone/GSO Loan FinancingDebt – Structured Finance
JanDoric Nimrod Air TwoDoric PartnersLeasing
JanDunedin EnterpriseDunedinPrivate Equity
FebDowning Strategic Micro-CapDowningUK Smaller Companies
FebTriple Point Energy TransitionTriple Point Investment ManagementRenewable Energy Infrastructure
MarMenhaden Resource EfficiencyMenhaden Capital ManagementEnvironmental
MarSVM UK Emerging FundRiver GlobalDebt – Structured Finance
MarHenderson OpportunitiesJanus Henderson InvestorsUK All Companies
MarJupiter GreenJupiter Unit Trust ManagersEnvironmental
MarKeystone Positive ChangeBaillie GiffordGlobal
MayMiton UK MicroCap TrustMiton Trust ManagersUK Smaller Companies
OctMiddlefield Canadian IncomeMiddlefield InternationalNorth America
DecPremier Miton Global RenewablesPremier MitonInfrastructure Securities
DecNB Distressed DebtNeuberger Berman EuropeDebt – Loans & Bonds
DecWeiss Korea OpportunityWeiss Asset ManagementCountry Specialist

Source: theaic.co.uk.

Acquisitions in 2025

Seven investment trusts were acquired in 2025. A further investment trust, PRS REIT, is in the process of being acquired by Waypoint Asset Management.

2025Investment trustManagement groupAIC sectorAcquirer
MayCare REITImpact Health PartnersProperty – UK HealthcareCareTrust (a US REIT)
JunBBGI Global Infrastructure S.A.BBGI ManagementInfrastructureBCI
JunHarmony Energy IncomeHarmony Energy AdvisorsRenewable Energy InfrastructurePP Bidco (Foresight)
JunUrban Logistics REITLogistics Asset ManagementProperty – UK LogisticsLondonMetric Property
SepApax Global AlphaApax Guernsey ManagersPrivate EquityJanus Bidco
OctWarehouse REITTilstone PartnersProperty – UK CommercialWapping Bidco (Blackstone)
NovDowning Renewables & InfrastructureDowningRenewable Energy InfrastructureBagnall Energy

Source: theaic.co.uk.

Secondary fundraising in 2025

Fundraising by existing investment trusts, known as secondary fundraising, totalled £530m in 2025. This was down 37% on the total raised in 2024, which was £845m.

A table of the investment trusts that raised the most in secondary fundraising during 2025 can be found below.

Investment trustAIC sectorTotal secondary fundraising in 2025 (£m)
TwentyFour Income FundDebt – Structured Finance95.62
Invesco Bond Income PlusDebt – Loans & Bonds59.42
Henderson Far East IncomeAsia Pacific Equity Income57.05
TwentyFour Select Monthly IncomeDebt – Loans & Bonds48.74
M&G Credit IncomeDebt – Loans & Bonds44.19

Source: theaic.co.uk. All fundraising is secondary fundraising. Closed issues admitted to trading only. Excludes VCTs and shares issued from treasury.

Related Articles

IFA Magazine Newsletter

Sign up to our IFA Magazine newsletter to keep up to date.

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.