Investment trust 2025 review: another record year for corporate activity

2025 saw a frenzy of corporate activity, with 27 mergers, acquisitions and liquidations completed in the year, surpassing the previous record of 24 set in 2024.

Share buybacks soared 36% to £10.22bn compared to £7.51bn in 2024, which was the previous record. The sectors with the most buybacks were Global (£2.87bn), Biotechnology & Healthcare (£748m) and UK Smaller Companies (£607m).

Discounts narrowed over the year, with the average investment trust discount excluding 3i standing at 12.5% on 31 December, compared to 15.0% on the last day of 2024.

The total assets of investment trusts fell by just over £3bn during the year, finishing December at £265.51bn compared to £268.62bn at the end of 2024. Dividends paid in 2025 totalled £6.41bn.

Fundraising by existing investment trusts totalled £530m, led by trusts in the Debt – Loans & Bonds sector which raised £206m. The trust that raised the most over the year was TwentyFour Income Fund in the Debt – Structured Finance sector, which raised £96m from investors. There was one IPO, Achilles Investment Company, which raised £54m.

During the year, a record 41 investment trusts changed their fees to benefit shareholders, compared to 32 in 2024 and 26 in 2023. The most common type of fee change was a reduction in base fee, applying to 30 trusts. This includes 18 cases where a trust switched its fee basis: for example, from a charge based on net assets to one based on the lower of net assets and market capitalisation.

Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “Last year investment trusts continued to reshape themselves to meet investors’ needs, with the pace of mergers, acquisitions and liquidations in the sector showing no sign of slowing. In addition, a record number of investment trusts changed their fees to benefit investors. This all demonstrates how investment trust boards are working hard to deliver value for their shareholders.”

Performance in 2025

The average investment trust returned 12.1% in 2025, with the top performing sector being Commodities & Natural Resources with a return of 61.6%. The next best performing sector was China / Greater China returning 39.0% followed by Global Emerging Markets (37.2%), Growth Capital (36.5%) and Technology & Technology Innovation (30.3%)5.

Mergers in 2025

Five mergers were completed in 2025. A further merger between Invesco Global Equity Income Trust and Franklin Global Trust, with the former being the continuing company, is expected to complete early this year.

2025 Merged trusts Continuing trust AIC sector Feb Invesco Asia Trust / Asia Dragon Trust Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Asia Pacific Equity Income May JPMorgan Global Growth & Income / Henderson International Income JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Global Equity Income Sep Fidelity European Trust / Henderson European Trust Fidelity European Trust Europe Oct The European Smaller Companies Trust / European Assets The European Smaller Companies Trust European Smaller Companies Nov AVI Japan Opportunity Trust / Fidelity Japan AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Japanese Smaller Companies

Source: theaic.co.uk

Manager changes in 2025

Three investment trusts changed their manager during the year. In addition, Murray Income Trust has appointed Artemis Fund Managers as its new manager, replacing Aberdeen, a change expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2026.

2025 Investment trust (current name) New management group AIC sector Previous management group Jan Social Housing REIT Atrato Partners Property – UK Residential Triple Point Investment Management Mar Artemis UK Future Leaders Artemis Fund Managers UK Smaller Companies Invesco Asset Management Jul Hydrogen Capital Growth RWC Asset Management (Redwheel) Renewable Energy Infrastructure HydrogenOne Capital

Source: theaic.co.uk. Management group changes which result from a restructure, merger or acquisition at the management group level are not included.

Liquidations in 2025

There were 15 liquidations of investment trusts in 2025, the highest number of liquidations since 2016.

2025 Investment trust Management group AIC sector Jan Blackstone Loan Financing Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Debt – Structured Finance Jan Doric Nimrod Air Two Doric Partners Leasing Jan Dunedin Enterprise Dunedin Private Equity Feb Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Downing UK Smaller Companies Feb Triple Point Energy Transition Triple Point Investment Management Renewable Energy Infrastructure Mar Menhaden Resource Efficiency Menhaden Capital Management Environmental Mar SVM UK Emerging Fund River Global Debt – Structured Finance Mar Henderson Opportunities Janus Henderson Investors UK All Companies Mar Jupiter Green Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Environmental Mar Keystone Positive Change Baillie Gifford Global May Miton UK MicroCap Trust Miton Trust Managers UK Smaller Companies Oct Middlefield Canadian Income Middlefield International North America Dec Premier Miton Global Renewables Premier Miton Infrastructure Securities Dec NB Distressed Debt Neuberger Berman Europe Debt – Loans & Bonds Dec Weiss Korea Opportunity Weiss Asset Management Country Specialist

Source: theaic.co.uk.

Acquisitions in 2025

Seven investment trusts were acquired in 2025. A further investment trust, PRS REIT, is in the process of being acquired by Waypoint Asset Management.

2025 Investment trust Management group AIC sector Acquirer May Care REIT Impact Health Partners Property – UK Healthcare CareTrust (a US REIT) Jun BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. BBGI Management Infrastructure BCI Jun Harmony Energy Income Harmony Energy Advisors Renewable Energy Infrastructure PP Bidco (Foresight) Jun Urban Logistics REIT Logistics Asset Management Property – UK Logistics LondonMetric Property Sep Apax Global Alpha Apax Guernsey Managers Private Equity Janus Bidco Oct Warehouse REIT Tilstone Partners Property – UK Commercial Wapping Bidco (Blackstone) Nov Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Downing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Bagnall Energy

Source: theaic.co.uk.

Secondary fundraising in 2025

Fundraising by existing investment trusts, known as secondary fundraising, totalled £530m in 2025. This was down 37% on the total raised in 2024, which was £845m.

A table of the investment trusts that raised the most in secondary fundraising during 2025 can be found below.

Investment trust AIC sector Total secondary fundraising in 2025 (£m) TwentyFour Income Fund Debt – Structured Finance 95.62 Invesco Bond Income Plus Debt – Loans & Bonds 59.42 Henderson Far East Income Asia Pacific Equity Income 57.05 TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Debt – Loans & Bonds 48.74 M&G Credit Income Debt – Loans & Bonds 44.19

Source: theaic.co.uk. All fundraising is secondary fundraising. Closed issues admitted to trading only. Excludes VCTs and shares issued from treasury.