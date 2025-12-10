Is your MPS partnership aligned with your advice strategy?

Priscila Parente

·

With total portfolio costs falling, passive allocations rising, and data transforming portfolio design, advisers are becoming more selective than ever about who they partner with. Performance still matters – but it’s the quality of partnership that increasingly shapes client outcomes.

Advisers want visibility into how decisions are made, how risk is controlled, and how propositions adapt as markets, regulation and technology continue to shift. In 2025, the most successful MPS solutions are those that combine operational efficiency with clear communication and genuine alignment.

Discover what nearly 100 advisers told us, and how providers are responding, in the 2025/26 MPS Insights.

