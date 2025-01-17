Isio announces senior promotion in Risk Settlement team and new Head of Growth Projects

Karen Gainsford promoted to Partner in risk settlement business

Andy Tunningley appointed as Partner and Head of Growth Projects

Isio, one of the fastest growing pensions, investment, reward & benefit and wealth advisory businesses in the UK, has appointed Karen Gainsford to Partner and Andy Tunningley as the new Head of Growth Projects, further strengthening its leadership team.

Karen Gainsford joined Isio following the acquisition of Deloitte UK’s pension business in 2023 and has played a pivotal role in growing Isio’s pension risk settlement business. In 2024, Isio led the advice on over 25 bulk annuity transactions, and was the only adviser to lead transactions with all ten bulk annuity insurers. Karen will drive the continued growth of risk transfer revenues for schemes of all sizes throughout their journey to risk settlement.

Andy Tunningley joins Isio with over three decades of experience, after holding senior roles at Aon, BlackRock, and M&G, where he led strategic initiatives and built market leading solutions. Andy will focus on accelerating innovation and driving growth across Isio’s service lines by transforming emerging opportunities into scalable market offerings.

Andrew Coles, CEO at Isio, said: ‘Karen’s promotion to Partner reflects the outstanding success of our risk settlement business. Her leadership has been crucial in our record year, and I’m confident she will continue to grow our presence in this expanding market.”

We’re delighted to welcome Andy to the business as our new Head of Growth Projects. His deep expertise and track record in delivering transformative solutions will be instrumental in driving our ambition to create innovative services for clients.

Karen Gainsford, Partner at Isio said: “Since joining Isio, the risk settlement landscape has continued to expand, with new insurers entering the market. Demand for risk settlement services remains high, and Isio is a really exciting place to be as we develop our offering further alongside the scale and enhanced expertise we will bring into the team when we are joined by K3 colleagues in the near future.”

Andy Tunningley, Partner and Head of Growth Projects at Isio, comments: “I’m excited to join Isio and help drive its bold vision for growth and innovation. Isio has a reputation for delivering exceptional market solutions and I look forward to collaborating with the team here to drive impactful results.”