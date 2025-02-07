Isio completes acquisition of risk settlement specialist K3 Advisory

Isio Group Limited (“Isio”) today announces the completion of its acquisition of K3 Advisory Limited (“K3”), the insurance and risk settlement specialist, having received regulatory approval.

In 2024 Isio were the only adviser to lead transactions with all ten bulk annuity insurers, completing deals ranging from c£1m to c£1bn. Between Isio and K3 the two teams have led on around 20% of all risk settlement transactions by number in a record-breaking year for risk settlement transactions.

K3, founded in 2018 by Adam Davis, is a market leader in broking transactions for small to medium schemes, and over the past six years has completed almost a hundred transactions for thousands of members across nearly £2bn of assets.

Steve Robinson, Partner at Isio, said: “We are very excited to have the K3 team officially on board and are looking forward to working with them to broaden the risk settlement services we offer to pension schemes and insurers. With the increased capacity and scale, we will serve more clients with a greater range of services.”

Adam Davis, K3 lead and Partner at Isio, said: “We have enjoyed strong success over the past six years and are now in a position to grow to the next level as part of Isio. With so many defined benefit pension funds in stronger funding positions, there has never been a better time for them to start thinking about the endgame. We will now be able to do even more to support schemes in this important phase.”