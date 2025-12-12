Isio MPS portfolios now risk profiled on Dynamic Planner

Dynamic Planner, the UK’s leading digital advice platform, has added Isio’s Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) range to its risk profiled investment universe.

The Isio MPS range was launched in April 2025 and provides access to co-created funds, founder share classes and alternative assets not typically found in MPS portfolios. At the heart of the approach, is a clear, institutional-style investment philosophy focusing on Strategic Asset Allocation to drive long-term returns.

Isio’s MPS range offers an alternative to traditional models, with distinctive construction, background and set of investment beliefs. The Isio Investment Management MPS portfolios added to Dynamic Planner are:

Isio Investment Management Cautious

Isio Investment Management Conservative

Isio Investment Management Moderate

Isio Investment Management Growth

Isio Investment Management Adventurous

Isio Investment Management Global Equity

Isio Investment Management Income

Yasmina Siadatan, Chief Revenue Officer, Dynamic Planner said: “We’re delighted to welcome Isio’s MPS range to Dynamic Planner. It joins our continuously expanding universe of over 900 MPS solutions risk profiled on the platform, giving advice firms an even broader choice in one place.

“That breadth helps firms unlock capacity, evidence suitability with confidence and ultimately deliver more value to their clients.”

Daniel Nilsson, Portfolio Manager on the Isio MPS range said: “We are excited that the Isio MPS range is now risk profiled by Dynamic Planner, the leading digital advice platform for UK financial advisers. At Isio Group, we are focused on bringing institutional grade thinking to retail investment solutions and delivering value for our clients. The addition of our seven MPS portfolios to Dynamic Planner broadens the choice available to UK advisers as they work to meet the evolving and dynamic needs of their client base.”