itsu joins Vitality Programme

Vitality has today announced that leading Asian-inspired food brand itsu will join its Vitality Programme, as an official partner.

The partnership between itsu and Vitality brings together two likeminded organisations, focused on inspiring and empowering people to make healthier choices and live longer healthier lives.

As part of Vitality’s award-winning behaviour change Vitality Programme, members will be able to access weekly and monthly discounts off itsu meals each month, when they are active. The announcement follows a summer offer with itsu which has been running since July for Vitality members.

The partnership also sees the launch of a Vitality’bowl by itsu in restaurants across the UK. The new bowl, available from 13 September to members and the public, provides a nutritious and healthy meal, packed with fresh veg, vitamins, wholegrains, seeds and chargrilled chicken. The fibre’ful rice-based dish is under 550 calories, contains a minimum of 18 itsu plant points, and over 30g of protein.



In addition to incentivising people to get active and earn the reward, the new partnership will support members to make a healthy food choice when out and about.

Nick Read, Managing Director of the Vitality Programme said: “We are delighted to be announcing this new partnership with itsu today, a brand whose commitment to healthier living perfectly aligns with our own core purpose, to make people healthier and to enhance and protect lives.

“Last year our Vitality Programme helped many people live a healthier life, by rewarding our members with over £80million of unique benefits and discounts. With itsu, we believe we are bringing on a partner that will further incentivise positive behaviour change and make a difference to even more lives.”

Neil Miller, Chief Customer Office of itsu Restaurants, said: “We’re thrilled to announce this healthier friendship; initial numbers of Vitality members dining in our restaurants have been even healthier than expected. This Friday, after months of development, our delicious new collab Vitality’bowl goes live, which means all itsu customers can get involved. The partnership with Vitality has got off to a flying start and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

Nick Lipczynski, Managing Director, IHC: “As a broker with over 30 years of experience, I welcome this expansion to Vitality’s reward partners. I’ve always been an advocate of promoting healthy behaviour, and the Vitality programme and reward model not only provides added value to my clients and colleagues but encourages them to make long-term choices that lead to healthier outcomes.”

The update is part of the regular evolution of the Vitality Programme, with more updates and partners to be announced in spring next year.