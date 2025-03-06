IWD25 | JLHO MD, Alex Gibson – Watt, shares practical tips for women the UHNW advisory sector to #accelerateaction

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #Accelerate Action. Doing her ‘bit’ to bring this about and encouraging more women to follow in her footsteps and enjoy a rewarding career in the financial advice sector is Alex Gibson-Watt, Managing Director at John Lamb Hill Oldridge (pictured with her team at JLHO).

In the following blog, Alex shares her insights and practical tips for women looking to thrive in an advice role.

As a woman working within the UHNW advisory sector, you have a unique opportunity to break barriers, lead change, and create a more inclusive future. Here’s some personal advice to not only thrive but accelerate your success in this industry.

1. Invest in Knowledge

When I started my career, I quickly realised that knowledge was the foundation of everything. Whether I was advising on estate planning or protection strategies, staying ahead of trends and understanding complex financial products helped me gain the trust of my clients and colleagues. My commitment to continuous learning has given me more confidence and given me the edge I needed in this fast-paced industry.

2. Build Strong Relationships

Success in the UHNW advice sector is about more than numbers, it’s about people. Clients need advice not just for wealth but also for their family legacy. By listening closely to their values, fears and hopes for the future, you are able to craft a personalised strategy that goes beyond traditional financial planning. Emotional intelligence is a powerful tool, and it was key in building lasting, trusting relationships, so focus on active listening and empathy. Understand your clients’ personal stories, not just their portfolios.

3. Network and Find Mentors

I can’t emphasise enough how important mentorship has been in my career. When I first joined John Lamb Hill Oldridge, I worked alongside a senior director who guided me through some of the tougher decisions. She taught me the importance of building my own network, and how to approach complex client situations and gave me the confidence to take on leadership roles. Having mentors, both male and female, has helped me feel supported and empowered every step of the way.

4. Own Your Personal Brand

Like many people, when I started my career,I struggled to find my voice, feeling unsure about how to stand out in a male-dominated field. But I soon realised that authenticity was my strength, and slowly, my brand started to take shape—my expertise and values became clear. So I would say to anyone starting out,‘ be authentic, curate your online presence and share your knowledge.

5. Push for Diversity

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that the advisory sector thrives when diverse voices are in the room. I’ve been lucky to work with incredible women who have helped shape my career and will shape the future of John Lamb Hill Oldridge. But I’ve also seen how underrepresentation at senior levels can hold back fresh perspectives. Advocating for diversity is not only good for business; it’s essential for creating a more balanced and fair industry.

7. Prioritise Self-Care

I am a very proud mother of 4 amazing children between balancing that and a demanding role as Managing Director of John Lamb Hill Oldridge, I have learned the hard way that burnout isn’t sustainable. Taking time to recharge, whether it’s going to the gym or spending time with my family has been key to maintaining my energy and staying sharp for my clients. Self-care isn’t just a luxury; it’s a necessity.

The Time for Action is Now

As this International Women’s Day challenges us to accelerate action, as women in the UHNW advisory space, we can lead the way. By investing in knowledge, building strong relationships and pushing for diversity, we not only pave the way for our own success but also drive change in an industry that needs more women leaders.

About Alex Gibson Watt

Alex has overall responsibility for the management of John Lamb Hill Oldridge as Managing Director. Our position rests squarely around a detailed and extensive knowledge of the insurance market, and the ability to source the best possible solution. Alex ensures these principles run through every sector of the firm and they are what set us apart from our competitors.

Alex became Managing Director in March 2018, having joined the business in 2003. During her time with the firm she has worked across all areas of the business.

Under her leadership, John Lamb Hill Oldridge has grown the team by 100%, understanding that a focus on talent management and succession is vital to the continued success of the business. She has won several prestigious awards, including Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) Private Client Services of the Year award at the Magic Circle Awards and for the Female Leadership (Boutique) category at the Citywealth Powerwomen Awards