IWD25: Confidence, growth, and adaptability are key for a career in financial services says Protiviti’s Reese and Barberis

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Protiviti’s Bernadine Reese and Janet Barberis share their practical tips and advice for women looking to thrive with a fulfilling career in financial services

Bernadine Reese, Managing Director, Risk & Compliance, Protiviti,

“Confidence in the workplace comes in many different forms, and you don’t have to conform to anyone else’s version of it – trust your skills, use your voice, and always remember you can lead in your own unique way. Activity seeking opportunities for growth can be a great way to push yourself out of your comfort zone, and will help you work smarter to understand your niche and be your own confidence booster.”

“For women embarking on work in financial services or the regulatory sectors, it’s important to remind yourself that your career may not always be linear, and that is a good thing. The best way to grow is to embrace being uncomfortable – resilience and adaptability are the keys to success and growth. The deviations on your path just add to the richness and experience you are equipped with for future roles.”

“There’s no need to champion your career alone – having a roster of trusted advisers and mentors who can give you confidential career advice is a great resource to lean on. Although networking can feel intimidating, the more you attend, engage and eventually contribute – the more valuable insights you will gain. Over time, you’ll build a strong foundation of benchmarking knowledge and learn that there are different ways to tackle a problem.”

“Embracing new and emerging technologies and learning about how you can leverage them effectively in your career is only going to become more and more important for the financial services and regulation sectors. Lean on your network when getting up to speed – leveraging cross-sector knowledge can be powerful. For example, just as women naturally empathise with each other, it’s equally important to apply that same empathy to understanding the different sectors within our professions. Each sector has its own unique challenges, priorities, and dynamics. By deeply understanding these differences, you can adapt, innovate, and apply best practices across industries.”

Janet Barberis, Managing Director, Internal Audit & Financial Advisory, Protiviti

“For women embarking on a career in financial or professional services, I cannot underscore the importance of being your authentic self enough. It’s typical for women to often try and conform to expectations so that we aren’t viewed at disruptive or different, but hiding our true selves can ultimately cause feelings of stress and anxiety. Perseverance is also vital – the path to achieving your ambitions may not look how you expect it to, but sticking with it will get you there eventually – hard work truly does pay off, and leaning on others for help in doing so only makes you smarter for seeking support and collaboration .”

“It’s wonderful to witness how workplaces have developed and evolved with women and the success of their career in mind. Work culture places significantly more emphasis on transparency and support – although we still have a way to go, parental policies are a lot more robust, there’s increased awareness around the impact of menopause and a greater focus on balance and inclusion.”

“There’s no doubting that AI and new technologies are transforming all careers, including internal audit. Rather than being apprehensive about the impact, it’s important that we as practitioners take advantage of the opportunities to learn new skills and think outside the box – this is what keeps our roles exciting and relevant.”