IWD 2025: Wesleyan’s Linda Wallace reveals why women need better access to investment advice

With International Women’s Day taking place today, Linda Wallace, Director of Wesleyan Financial Services, sheds some light on the investment and advice gaps that women face as shown by research conducted by the group.

Linda says:

“Our recent research has shown clear investment and advice gaps between women and men. Despite more women planning to invest in cash ISAs this year than men, only 17% of women plan to use stocks and shares ISAs, versus 30% of men. And two thirds (66%) of women say that they haven’t sought, and don’t plan to seek, financial advice about retirement – compared to just over half (53%) of men.

“Although separate issues, they are closely connected. If more women could access financial advice, it could also support greater investment participation. Part of the solution to this will be bringing increasing diversity within advice. I know firsthand that some women feel more comfortable talking to other women about their financial planning needs – increasing diversity within our sector will only help narrow gendered planning gaps.”

Linda Wallace, Director of Wesleyan Financial Services