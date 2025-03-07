IWD25: Coventry BS’s Vicki Kingston shares her thoughts on the gender gap in financial advice today

Celebrating International Women’s Day, we’re grateful to Vicki Kingston, Business Development Team Manager at Coventry Building Society for sharing her insights and thoughts with us as follows:

“The gender gap in financial advice is still far too wide, with fewer female advisers and leaders in the sector. Progress has definitely been made, but there’s still more work to do to create clear pathways for women to enter and progress in the profession.

“Many advisors in the industry start out and continue to work on a self employed basis, relying on commission while building a client base can be very uncertain and daunting – particularly for those balancing financial stability with family commitments. More employed roles with stable salaries, flexible hours, and part-time opportunities could go a long way in attracting women to the sector, providing security for those who need it, whilst self-employment remains an option for those seeking greater flexibility. Firms can also help by using targeted recruitment to bring more women into the industry, and being more proactive in mentoring female colleagues – ensuring they have the right support from the outset.

“Beyond firms, industry-wide initiatives could be a big support. Promoting financial advice as a viable career for women from an early age, fostering a culture which champions female talent, and highlighting the relationship-building and problem-solving aspects of financial advice – as opposed to the outdated perception that it’s a high-pressure, sales-driven role – could all help make the industry more balanced.

“But closing the gap isn’t just about balance – it’s about better outcomes for everyone. A diverse adviser base brings different perspectives, new ways of thinking, and a broader range of skills – all of which benefit clients and the industry as a whole. By creating an inclusive environment and actively supporting female talent, we can ensure a profession that reflects the diverse clients it serves – leading to stronger relationships, better advice, and a fairer industry.”