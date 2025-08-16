Job hopping only earns you £75 more than staying put – is it worth it?

Switching jobs has been seen as the fastest way to boost your salary, but new research suggests the financial advantage is now surprisingly small.

In 2025, job hoppers saw an average wage increase of 4.8%, compared to 4.6% for those who stayed loyal to their employer. Based on the UK’s average salary (£37,430), that’s a difference of just £75 a year.

With job-hopping videos currently going viral and trends like #QuitTok dominating social media (where employees publicly share their resignation stories), many workers are asking whether staying loyal to one employer still pays off. This is especially true for Gen Z employees, who typically remain in a role for just 1.7 years.

While moving roles once brought a much bigger pay boost, at 2.2% higher than staying put in 2023, the gap has now almost vanished. Home office and workplace solutions experts at Furniture At Work have worked with workplace psychotherapist, Eloise Skinner, to explore the benefits and drawbacks of both.

Job-hopping

Advantages:

Faster pay rises (average increase: £1,797/year)

Broader experience across industries

Access to new professional networks

Disadvantages:

Less job security

Weaker pensions or multiple pension pots

Risk of being perceived as unreliable

Limited access to long-service benefits

Eloise says: “Some people are driven to change jobs by a sense of dissatisfaction with their life or current career path.

“There’s a dopamine hit that comes with starting something new, such as a feeling of improvement or momentum. Job hopping can enhance your ability to meet new people, explore different ideas or industries, and give you a broad range of knowledge from experiencing various work environments over time.”

Staying at one company

Advantages:

Stable pay growth (average increase: £1,722/year)

Stronger promotion prospects

Deeper industry expertise

Access to long-term benefits and pensions

Disadvantages:

Potentially slower pay growth

Fewer new experiences

Risk of career stagnation

Eloise comments: “In the long term, job hopping might indicate a lack of commitment to a single career path or difficulty in forming long-term relationships with colleagues. For some individuals, it is crucial to address underlying issues that cause feelings of restlessness or non-commitment.”

For more insights on career wellbeing, including managing workplace stress, visit the Furniture At Work blog.