Jupiter hires Piers Hillier as Chief Investment Officer

Jupiter Asset Management announces that Piers Hillier has been appointed Chief Investment Officer to oversee the Group’s investment management teams.

Piers will join Jupiter in February 2026 from Royal London Asset Management where he served as CIO, responsible for managing and developing their investment teams and where he chaired the Investment Committee. At Jupiter, he will manage and oversee the Group’s diverse range of investment capabilities, as well as leading efforts to develop new investment propositions and attract industry-leading talent. Additionally, and as required, he will further refine Jupiter’s investment processes as part of the strategic focus to broaden the Group’s appeal to a wider range of clients.

Piers joined Royal London in 2015 and has worked in investment management for over 30 years. Before his last role, he was Head of International Equities at Kames Capital, Chief Investment Officer at LV= Asset Management and held senior European equities positions at WestLB, Deutsche Asset Management and Schroders.

Over the last two years, Jupiter has made a number of important changes to its investment capabilities to enhance its offering in areas of key client demand and ensure it is delivering access to highly active, differentiated, exceptional investment talent. Alongside rationalising its range of strategies, this has included revamping its UK and European equities capabilities by attracting the highly regarded managers Alex Savvides, Adrian Gosden, Niall Gallagher and each of their teams. The Group has also built a leading global equities franchise via the acquisition of the investment team and assets of Origin Asset Management, and recently agreed, subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition of CCLA Investment Management, which brought new, complementary expertise across a range of asset classes.

Following the appointment of Piers, and after an appropriate handover period, Kiran Nandra, Head of Equities, and Matthew Morgan, Head of Fixed Income, will be leaving Jupiter.

Matthew Beesley, CEO, Jupiter Asset Management, said:

“The appointment of Piers fits our strategy of seeking to attract the very best talent in active investment management. The quality and differentiated nature of our investment capabilities is what sets Jupiter apart and I’m confident that, given his deep experience at various high-quality firms, spanning multiple economic cycles and working closely with both institutional and retail clients, Piers will help us accelerate this evolution even faster.

I am grateful for the work both Kiran and Matt have done during their time at Jupiter. They have both helped contribute to the firm’s progress in recent years and we wish them well in their next chapter.

Piers Hillier said,

“I am delighted to be joining Jupiter. Its focus on truly active investment management, aligned with a client-centric philosophy, means it is one of the most well-respected names in UK asset management. Having recently added some outstanding investment talent, along with sharpening its focus across a range of investment capabilities, it is clear that there is positive momentum at the firm. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to help build on this momentum, driving positive client outcomes and growth across the Group.”