Just a £100 holding wins £1m! NS&I reveals latest lucky Premium Bonds winners

NS&I has reported today that the March Premium Bonds jackpot winners are from Cleveland, North Yorkshire with a holding of £100 and Cumbria with a holding of £35,000.

In their regular monthly update released this morning, NS&I have reminded advisers quite how ERNIE can deliver a life-changing surprise. This month, a Cleveland saver wins big with a £100 Premium Bonds holding, purchased less than two years ago – the second smallest holding ever to hit the jackpot. NS&I’s second £1 million jackpot winner is from Cumbria.

There were more than 5.9 million prizes awarded this month, paying out over £430 million to Premium Bonds holders.

The Bond number from Cleveland, North Yorkshire to win £1 million this month was 540HZ735699. The winner holds just £100 in Premium Bonds and obtained their winning Bond in May 2023. They are the third Premium Bonds jackpot millionaire from Cleveland.

The other Bond number drawn to win the jackpot this month was 408VD714629 and is held by a winner based in Cumbria. The winner has a holding of £35,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in August 2020. They become the eleventh jackpot winner from Cumbria.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said:

“Spring is definitely in the air for our two jackpot winners from Cleveland and Cumbria this month. The Cleveland winner’s story is particularly exciting, with just £100 invested in Premium Bonds in 2023. It just shows that every £1 Bond has an equal chance of winning the £1 million jackpot.

“This is the second smallest holding ever to win the £1 million jackpot. The smallest holding ever to win was £17 back in July 2004 with the winning Bond purchased in 1959.

“It’s not just about the £1 million jackpots though. Thanks to ERNIE we’ve drawn 5.9 million prizes worth over £430 million this month.”



Premium Bonds: a secure way to start saving in 2025

For those looking to build a savings habit in 2025, Premium Bonds offer an accessible way to start.

With a minimum investment of £25, each £1 Bond is entered into a monthly draw where savers have the chance to win tax-free prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million.



Unlike other savings accounts, Premium Bonds don’t pay interest. Instead, they offer the security of savings backed by HM Treasury with the excitement of potentially winning tax-free prizes.

Checking prizes

Premium Bonds holders can check if they’ve won a prize in the March draw from Tuesday 4 March by visiting the NS&I website, using the prize checker app, or asking Alexa.

To check for prizes using the NS&I website, Bond holders will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number.

For the app, either a Premium Bonds holder’s number or an NS&I number will work. People can also check for unclaimed prizes.



March 2025 prize draw breakdown

A total of 5,902,600 prizes worth £432,857,175 will be paid out in the March 2025 prize draw. There were 129,857,148,700 Bond numbers eligible for the draw.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 83 £50,000 164 £25,000 331 £10,000 825 £5,000 1,652 £1,000 17,314 £500 51,942 £100 2,005,300 £50 2,005,300 £25 1,819,687 Total value of prizes £432,857,175 Total number of prizes 5,902,600



Unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners receive notifications of their winnings if they have registered their contact details. However, there are instances where customers relocate or forget to update their contact details with NS&I.



This can lead to unclaimed prizes, especially for those who opt to receive their prizes via cheque rather than bank transfer. People with original paper Bonds can register them online or by calling the helpline on 08085 007 007.

In Cumbria, there are 15,232 unclaimed prizes worth £535,075. In the Cumbria area the largest unclaimed prizes are worth £1,000, with 14 Premium Bond holders yet to claim their prize. The oldest win dates to January 1969 by someone who holds £16, and the most recent is from the July 2023 draw won with a holding of £29,992.

In Cleveland, there are 11,672 unclaimed prizes worth £428,225. The largest unclaimed prize in Cleveland is worth £10,000 and is from the August 2015 draw. There are also five £1,000 prizes waiting to be claimed dating back to September 1984.

Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. Nine in 10 prizes are already paid this way as it is quicker than waiting for a cheque to then pay in.



Customers can find instructions on how to change their prize payment preferences by visiting our website at nsandi.com/get-to-know-us/quicker-prizes.

Customers who may have an unclaimed prize can check using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.

Currently, there are 2,530,260 unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth £95,312,325 waiting to be claimed.