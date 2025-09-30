Just Group announces ground-breaking retirement solution on leading platform Fundment

Retirement specialist Just Group today announces the introduction of Fixed Term Investment (FTI), a structured pension investment delivering guaranteed income and/or guaranteed growth for a selected term within a client’s platform-based personal pension portfolio.

Just is partnering with leading adviser platform Fundment which is introducing the new fixed- term pension solution alongside Just’s popular Secure Lifetime Income (SLI) guaranteed income solution.

With a flexible structure and controllable term, FTI enables advisers to better tailor solutions to client objectives through enhanced diversification and tax-efficiency with simplified administration.

Suitable for a range of clients approaching, at, or in retirement, the guaranteed income and/or guaranteed growth returns of FTI can help reduce the financial and emotional impact of market volatility on a portfolio while delivering more flexibility and greater confidence that client objectives will be achieved.

FTI integrates with other personal pension assets ‘under one roof’ to optimise risk and return across the overall strategy. It guarantees income or growth for the selected term with the option of a pre-defined capital return at maturity.

Benefits are paid into the personal pension cash account, enhancing reinvestment and tax- planning options. It includes death-benefit and early surrender options and is 100% protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Sean Osborne, Director of Retail Distribution at Just Group, said: “We are delighted to announce FTI will be available on Fundment, which is at the forefront of adviser platform technology and is committed to giving advisers access to innovative new solutions. Advisers using Fundment will have access to both FTI and our SLI guaranteed income solution – the two complement each other and enable advisers to build a complete blended retirement solution for their clients.”

Ola Abdul, Founder & CEO of Fundment, said: “We are committed to becoming the leading all- in-one tech platform that supports advisers’ needs across all their financial planning activities, which includes providing access to innovative retirement market solutions such as Just Group’s FTI and SLI.”

Just believes that FTI, together with SLI, fills a gap in the current market for guaranteed solutions that can be held alongside other personal pension portfolio assets, helping to manage overall risk and sustainability.

Sean Osborne added: “Advisers are increasingly moving away from single-strategy approaches to retirement and towards hybrid solutions offering a mix of certainty and flexibility. But those solutions also need to be administered and meet the regulator’s requirements to integrate into wider portfolio planning.”

“FTI offers solutions in a wide range of client circumstances, giving more scope for diversification with no income fluctuations, transfer delays and with no counterparty risk.”

Potential client segments for FTI: