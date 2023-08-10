Business and Development - Fixed Income

Kasper Elmgreen rejoins Nordea AM as CIO for fixed income and equities 

by | Aug 10, 2023

Nordea Asset Management (NAM), a global leader in sustainable and responsible investing, has appointed Kasper Elmgreen as CIO of fixed income and equities.

In his new role, Elmgreen has responsibility for the group’s fixed income and equity boutiques, as well as NAM’s Responsible Investments Team. He is also a member of NAM’s senior executive committee. Elmgreen is returning to NAM from Amundi, where he was head of equities and a member of the global investment committee since 2019. 

Elmgreen has more than a decade of experience managing and leading investment teams. He has a proven track record in providing strategic guidance to investment boutiques and teams, as well as a cutting-edge understanding of ESG investing.

 
 

Nils Bolmstrand, CEO of Nordea Asset Management, comments:

“We are thrilled to welcome Kasper back to the Nordea Asset Management family. Not only does he bring deep-rooted investment and ESG insights, but also strong leadership skills from extensive experience in leading investment teams.”

Kasper Elmgreen adds:

 

“I am really excited about coming back home to NAM to build on the firm’s strong active fixed income and equity business. NAM has exceptional talent across the organisation, as well as a strong culture of responsible investment. I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together for our clients.”

