Key Advice appoints Rachel East as Director of Advice and Adviser Services

Key Advice, the UK’s leading later life lending adviser, has announced the appointment of Rachel East as its new Director of Advice and Adviser Services.

Rachel East, who has been with Key since 2018, will now lead all specialist equity release advisers, covering both the Key and The Equity Release Experts brands.

With over 20 years of experience in financial services, East previously ran one of the regional advice divisions and the Adviser Services function within Key. She brings to the role a wealth of experience in specialist equity release advice as well as considerable broader financial services expertise.

As Rachel takes on her new role, Ian English, who led Key’s adviser team for the past six years, will be stepping down at the end of August and moving to a new role in the financial services industry in the New Year. Ian was instrumental in supporting Key’s adviser growth between 2018 and 2022, as well as the adoption of new consumer duty principles and a new broader later life lending advice philosophy. Key extends its gratitude to Ian for his contributions and leadership during his tenure.

Regarding her new role, Rachel East said: “I’m delighted to be leading Key’s Advice channel in the next stage of its development. I’m excited for the challenge ahead and the opportunity to work with and develop the teams, from our adviser services department through to our adviser workforce.

“The use of technology and embracing change will allow us to continue to support even more customers as we move through the remaining months of 2024 and into 2025. Key continues to be industry leading and over the last 6 years I have had the pleasure of working for this business, it remains focussed on creating great customer outcomes.”

Chris Bibby, Managing Director at Key Advice added: “I am delighted that we can promote Rachel East into the role of Director of Advice and Adviser Services, managing our adviser team across all of our advice propositions. Rachel has the energy and skills to oversee a return to growth in specialist later life advice for Key as the market bounces back. With a sharp focus on the use of technology to rethink how we deliver and support the advice process going forward.”