Key Advice deploys Air platform across all advisers

Key Advice, the UK’s leading later life lending adviser, is rolling out the Air platform to all its adviser population.

From the end of August, all Key Later Life Finance and The Equity Release Experts (TERE) advisers will be utilizing the Air platform to support advice provision. The division-wide rollout will enable all advisers to capitalize on Air’s market-leading sourcing capability as well as tools such as Air’s Write Route fact find, Later Life Navigator and suitability reports.

Before the wider adoption of Air across the group, Key Advice had previously used an in-house developed proprietary advice platform which supported product sourcing, a comprehensive customer fact find process and suitability report production.

Key’s advice propositions will now use dedicated versions of Air, tailored to reinforce Key’s own advice philosophy and approach, within Air’s endorsed framework. This aligns with Air’s campaign for more comprehensive later life lending conversations with customers and the need for advisers to consider a wider range of options.

This latest initiative reflects Key Group’s strategy to further develop Air as the most comprehensive platform for all advisers dealing with customers who may benefit from later life lending advice. The ongoing investment in Air technology and its Air Academy training will benefit all Key’s adviser teams as well as advisers and other stakeholders across the market who use Air to help grow their businesses in a safe and compliant way in what is a fast-evolving market.

Chris Bibby – Managing Director of Key Advice said:

“We are delighted to be joining the extensive community of advisers already benefitting from the Air platform. By using Air sourcing and the ever-growing suite of tools and services for advisers, we will be equipping our advisers with the best technology and support in the market.

“Our revised advice philosophy, post-Consumer Duty, is well supported within the Air platform. As the later life lending market evolves, Air is perfectly placed to enable advisers to have the right conversations with customers to deliver the best possible outcomes.”

Paul Glynn, CEO at Air, commented: “At Air, we strive to equip advisers serving the needs of the over-50s clients with advanced sourcing capability, support tools and educational services.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Key and TERE advisers onto our platform, joining over 9,000 existing members. We have always worked closely with specialist later life lending advisers across the sector but increasingly our community includes advisers covering the mainstream part of the mortgage market as well as generalist IFAs and wealth managers as lending into later life becomes a normalised part of retirement planning.

“We look forward to collaborating with all our members, our lenders partners and other ambassadors to evolve our services and ultimately support them in providing good customer outcomes for their clients.”