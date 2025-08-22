Landbay polling: majority of brokers expect multiple rate cuts by early 2026

More than half of brokers predict at least two rate cuts before February 2026, with 91% expecting further easing despite inflation concerns, according to Landbay’s latest poll.

More than half of mortgage brokers (52%) say they expect at least two cuts before the end of February 2026.

Landbay asked mortgage brokers, “How many interest rate cuts will there be by the end of February 2026?”. Of the brokers surveyed, more than half (52%) said they expected at least two cuts before the end of February 2026.

While ten in every eleven brokers (91%) told the specialist buy-to-let lender that they predicted at least one further cut, only one in eleven (9%) suggesting there would be no more cuts from the MPC over the period.

One in eight of the brokers polled (12%) said they expected three more cuts with four in every ten (40%) said they expected two more cuts. A similar number (40%) said they expected another cut before the end of February 2026.

Research from Pantheon Macroeconomics suggests the August cut may be a “one-and-done” move, with their chief UK economist, Rob Wood, forecasting just one additional cut in 2025, likely in November, due to persistent wage growth and sticky inflation.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said:

Our research shows mortgage brokers are overwhelmingly optimistic about further interest rate cuts, with 91% expecting at least one more this year. This confidence reflects a strong belief in continued monetary easing, which could boost borrowing and market activity. And over half of the intermediaries we polled told us they anticipate at least two cuts by year-end suggesting robust expectations for the back end of 2025. While brokers clearly see sustained economic support from the Bank of England, I wonder if two cuts before the end of the year might look like wishful thinking following the July inflation figures. Either way, Landbay is committed to helping our broker partners navigate this evolving landscape.

The brokers’ optimism comes against a backdrop of evolving economic conditions. The Bank of England cut its base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.00% on 7 August 2025, marking the fifth reduction since August 2024, when rates stood at a 16-year high of 5.25%. This decision followed a split vote, with five MPC members favouring the cut and four preferring to hold, reflecting the delicate balance between supporting a stagnating economy and managing inflation, which stands at 3.8%, having risen from 3.6% in June 2025, significantly above the Bank’s 2.0% target.

Rob Stanton is sales and distribution director at Landbay.

The survey was carried out in August 2025 and polled the views of 58 brokers.