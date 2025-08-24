Latest UK heatwave sees more employees back to the office as rising temperatures increasingly shape working and holiday patterns

Today, Office Space in Town (OSiT), London’s leading flexible office space provider known for its innovative, themed workspaces has announced a surge in workplace attendance driven by the UK’s recent heatwaves.

Since 21st July, the first week of the UK school summer holidays for many, OSiT has seen a 42% increase in office usage across its five prime London locations compared to the previous four-week period, with the recent surge underscoring a shift in working patterns as a result of the rising temperatures.

This period saw a heatwave in the middle of August with average temperatures exceeding 30C.

Reflecting further on this data, Jamie Stuart, General Manager of Office Space in Town Liverpool Street, comments: “The recent heatwaves have shown us employees are seeking relief from overheated home environments in favour of fully air-conditioned offices that offer comfort, community, and convenience. Our spaces are designed to offer just that, and as experts forecast heatwaves will become a more regular feature of UK summers, the need for air-conditioned, productive environments that support wellbeing as much as work is becoming an increasing priority for employees and businesses.”

In addition to the comfort of air-conditioned spaces, OSiT attributes the August spike in workplace attendance to a broader shift in employee holiday habits. With warmer summers closer to home becoming the norm, more workers are choosing to take shorter UK “staycations” nearer to the capital rather than take extra time travelling for extended holidays abroad.

Jamie adds: “We are seeing many of our workers electing to enjoy the UK while it remains warm and reserve their annual leave for later in the year. This is another reason why we are experiencing high levels demand for our office spaces throughout the summer months”

Each of OSiT’s London locations – including the Alice in Wonderland’ office in Waterloo, the ‘Nautical’ space in Monument, and the ‘Monopoly’ themed hub in Liverpool Street are meticulously designed and feature high quality amenities including rooftop bars, gyms, speakeasy-style lounges, and multiple wellness features for office workers to enjoy. At OSiT Monument, workers can relax at The Deck, a rooftop café and bar offering late-night views across the Thames open late into the evening as they wait for cooler commuting conditions.

OSiT has recently announced its vision to create “Omni-Offices” – a one-stop shop for all of OSiT’s tenants including everything from nurseries and restaurants to healthcare clinics, yoga studios and dog grooming facilities. In line with this vision, the company has launched The Cabins, a collection of luxury, hotel-style bedrooms at OSiT Monument. Designed to meet rising demand from late-working city commuters and international business travellers, The Cabins allow tenants to stay close to the office in comfort and style.