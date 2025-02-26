Leading the future of Paraplanning: we talk to Steven McBurnie about his vision as new CISI Chair

Steven McBurnie (pictured) has recently been appointed as Chair of the CISI Paraplanner Interest Group. Steven sat down with our very own Jenny Hunter (a fellow paraplanner!) recently, to share his journey into paraplanning. In the following summary, he shares the lessons he’s learned as well as his vision for the evolving role of paraplanners in shaping the financial planning profession.

Paraplanning has undergone quite a transformation over the years, evolving from a technical support role into a recognised and respected profession in its own right. No one understands this shift better than Steven McBurnie, the newly appointed chair of the CISI Paraplanner Interest Group (PPIG). With extensive experience in financial services, a passion for mentorship, and a keen eye on the future of paraplanning, Steven is well-placed to lead the paraplanning profession into the next phase of its development.

A planned path to financial planning

Unlike many who “fall into” financial planning, Steven was one of the rare professionals who pursued it from the outset. He studied financial services at university, drawn to the broad nature of the industry, which encompassed areas such as banking, financial advice, mortgage planning, and investment management. However, upon graduation, he faced a common challenge—deciding on a specific career path.

Steven’s first job in the industry was in pension administration, providing a valuable foundation in financial services. This role gave him insight into the operational aspects of the sector, from handling paper applications to client management. However, he quickly realised that while this experience was invaluable, he wanted to transition into a more strategic and analytical role.

Climbing the paraplanning ladder

Steven’s journey into paraplanning saw him move through various roles that offered increasing responsibility and technical expertise. His experience ranged from sales support to report writing, client segmentation, and financial research. One of his most significant learning curves came when working for a consolidator firm, where he was tasked with clearing a backlog of reports. Steven described the role as a “baptism of fire,” requiring efficiency, compliance, and attention to detail in high-pressure situations.

Despite the challenges, Steven thrived. His ability to balance technical precision with client-focused financial planning became a key strength, eventually leading him to take on more senior roles. His decision to pursue further qualifications, including Chartered Fellow (Financial Planning) and CFP™ certification, allowed him to deepen his expertise and establish himself as a leader in the field.

Why mentorship matters

Throughout his career, Steven has been a strong advocate for mentorship and professional development. He credits his own mentors with helping him navigate the complexities of financial services and is now committed to giving back through initiatives like The Paraplanner Club, an independent mentoring scheme, formed by paraplanners, for paraplanners.

One of the biggest challenges he sees in the profession is the accessibility of guidance for paraplanners at all levels. The Paraplanner Club provides a platform for individuals to seek mentorship, connect with peers, and gain insights from experienced professionals. Steven stresses that while exams and qualifications are important, the ability to learn from others and apply knowledge in real-world situations is equally valuable.

How is paraplanning changing?

The role of paraplanners has changed significantly over the years, with increasing responsibility placed on technical analysis, research, and regulatory compliance. Steven acknowledges this shift, noting that paraplanners today play a more active role in the financial planning process.

Previously, paraplanners were often seen as back-office support, but now they are integral to the planning process, influencing investment decisions and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. With the introduction of Consumer Duty and a growing emphasis on transparency and client-focused communication, the role of paraplanners has never been more critical.

Networking: More than just a buzzword

One of Steven's key goals as chair of the CISI Paraplanner Interest Group (PPIG) is to encourage greater networking and collaboration among paraplanners. He recognises that paraplanners often work in isolation, particularly in smaller firms, and believes that professional communities can provide essential support.

The PPIG exists to bring paraplanners together through events, conferences, and online forums. Steven is particularly excited about the return of in-person events, which he believes foster stronger connections and encourage the exchange of ideas. By providing paraplanners with opportunities to learn from one another, these events help bridge the gap between technical knowledge and practical application.

AI, technology and beyond

The financial planning profession is evolving, and technology is playing an increasing role in shaping its future. Steven acknowledges that while AI and automation can enhance efficiency, they are tools that must be used correctly.

He draws parallels with cash flow planning software, which, when used properly, provides valuable insights but can also be misleading if not checked against real-world financial principles. Similarly, AI-powered report-writing tools can save time but still require human oversight to ensure accuracy and relevance.

Rather than fearing AI, Steven believes that paraplanners should stay informed about technological advancements and leverage them to enhance their work. However, he also cautions against over-reliance on automation, emphasising that technical expertise and human judgment remain irreplaceable.

What’s next for paraplanners?

As the profession continues to evolve, Steven sees paraplanners taking on even greater responsibility in financial planning firms. He believes that paraplanners should be proactive in their professional development, seek out opportunities to expand their skill set and embrace leadership roles where possible.

One of the key trends he predicts is the growing recognition of paraplanning as a strategic role rather than a purely technical function. As firms place greater emphasis on compliance, client engagement, and long-term financial strategy, paraplanners will be at the forefront of these initiatives.

Additionally, Steven encourages paraplanners to take their careers into their own hands by engaging in mentorship, networking, and continued education. He believes that those who invest in their development will not only enhance their own career prospects but also contribute to raising the overall standard of the profession.

Shaping the future

Steven’s journey from financial services student to chair of the CISI PPIG is a testament to the opportunities available within the profession. His story highlights the importance of continuous learning, networking, and embracing new challenges.

Under his leadership, the PPIG aims to strengthen the paraplanning community, provide valuable professional development opportunities, and advocate for the growing influence of paraplanners in financial planning. As the industry evolves, one thing is clear: paraplanners are no longer just support staff—they are key players in shaping the future of financial planning.

Upcoming events

The CISI Paraplanner Conference is due to be held in early June in Birmingham, watch this space for the website coming soon!

The Financial Planning Conference is being held in October and you can find more details here: https://www.cisi.org/cisiweb2/cisi-website/networking-events/conferences/fpc25

About Steven McBurnie

Steven is a Level 7 qualified Paraplanner at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP in Glasgow. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP™) and an Accredited Paraplanner (APP) with The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). A Chartered Fellow of the CISI as well as a committee member for Scotland.