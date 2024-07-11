Legal & General appoints new Head of Product and Proposition for Retail Protection

Legal & General today announces the appointment of Nicki Plews as its new Head of Product and Proposition for Retail Protection.

Plews joins Legal & General from Munich Re, where she worked as a Business Development Director responsible for managing key client accounts, driving innovative client solutions and identifying new business opportunities. She has over 16 years of experience, having previously worked at AIG Life and Swiss Re where she held various senior roles including Head of Strategy, Head of Proposition, and Senior Product Manager.

As Head of Product and Proposition, Plews will lead, shape and implement Legal & General’s protection product and proposition strategy; developing and delivering innovative and customer-centric products and propositions that meet the changing needs of customers across all distribution channels.

“I am delighted to welcome Nicki to our team. She brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge in the protection market and a strong customer focus. We’ve already made great strides in further developing our protection products and proposition with the most recent updates made to our Critical Illness proposition earlier this year.

“She will play a key role in further enhancing our retail protection offering and ensuring we continue to provide market-leading solutions that meet the needs of our customers and intermediaries.”

Pippa Keefe, Commercial Director, Retail Protection, Legal & General Retail

“I am thrilled to join Legal & General, a company that is recognised for its innovation, quality and service in the protection industry. I look forward to working with the talented team here to develop and deliver products and propositions that make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

Nick Plews, Head of Product & Proposition, Retail Protection, Legal & General Retail