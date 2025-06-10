Leicester financial services firm secures significant private equity backing

August Equity has added a fast-growing financial services firm to its portfolio, in a deal supported by FRP Corporate Finance.

Headquartered in Leicester, The Superbia Group (Superbia) is a leading vertically integrated financial advisory group. Founded in 2019 and led by CEO Stefan Fura, it provides high-quality, independent financial advice to over 2,500 clients across the UK. The business brings together financial advice, discretionary fund management (DFM), and in-house investment solutions under one group.

As a certified B Corp, Superbia also upholds a strong commitment to ESG principles and community impact, while also investing in the development of its people through industry-leading training and development.

The new investment from private equity firm, August Equity, will support Superbia’s ambitious growth strategy, accelerating both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its national footprint and enhance its client proposition. It also marks the third investment from August Equity VI, a 2024 vintage fund, as part of its strategy to back high-quality management teams in services, software and technology businesses with high organic growth and inorganic potential.

FRP Corporate Finance was appointed by August Equity to support its latest investment. The team, led by director Ed Shurville-Darlington and partner Mark Farlow, acted as the lead buy side corporate finance advisor and helped August Equity to build its investment case and successfully execute the deal. This included advising on valuation, market mapping, investment analysis and commercial negotiations, helping to deliver a smooth investment process and a great outcome for all parties.

Ed Shurville-Darlington, director at FRP Corporate Finance, said: “Financial services and wealth management firms like The Superbia Group are continuing to attract a high level of interest from private equity investors. Their recurring revenues, favourable market growth dynamics and strong buy-and-build potential make them an exciting prospect for firms looking to deploy their capital.

“This investment is the beginning of an exciting new period for The Superbia Group. We believe that the company will be able to accelerate what is already an impressive growth trajectory with the support and expertise of August Equity.”

Kishan Chotai, partner at August Equity, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Superbia. We have been searching for the right platform in the IFA space for the last two years and were incredibly impressed from our first meeting with Stefan with the vertically integrated business that he and the team have created – providing high quality financial advice to clients through their own investment proposition and platform. FRP Corporate Finance were invaluable advisors to August Equity in this transaction, providing useful sector insights and expertise as we built our investment thesis alongside hands on deal support throughout the process.”

August Equity was also advised by DLA Piper (legal), 8Advisory (financial and tax diligence), TCC (compliance diligence), Strategy& (commercial diligence), Crosslake (tech diligence), Lockton (insurance diligence), Ares (3rd party debt provider).

The Superbia Group was advised by Hill Dickinson (legal).