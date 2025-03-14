Lendlord unveils a comprehensive and weekly updated news hub for landlords on the Renters’ Rights Bill 2025

Property management and financial platform Lendlord has published a comprehensive news hub dedicated to the Renters’ Rights Bill 2025 to provide clear, structured information about this significant rental sector reform with detailed insights into the most significant rental sector reform since the Housing Act 1988, over 30 years ago. The resource addresses common questions and clarifies details about the legislation to help navigate the complexities of these upcoming changes.

The news hub, available at The Renters’ Right Bill News Hub, is updated weekly to ensure landlords stay informed about the latest legislative changes, implementation timelines, and compliance requirements.

There are several sections in the news hub that focus on the main issues that confuse landlords and tenants alike:

Government Announcements Analysis

Section 21 Abolition

When Will The Renters Reform Bill Become Law

Rent Control Regulations

Periodic tenancies

Weekly updates

According to Lendlord’s research, the UK rental market is expected to see an 11% stabilised growth rate post-reform, with market adaptation expected between July and October 2025. While compliance costs pose a challenge, properties that meet the new standards could attract higher rental yields and stronger long-term tenant demand.

Aviram Shahar, Co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, commented:

“The private rental sector is undergoing a major transformation, and the Renters’ Rights Bill 2025 brings both opportunities and challenges for landlords. Responding to these changes is essential, with compliance playing a key role in long-term success. While nothing is finalised yet, these discussions signal a shift that landlords must be prepared for.

“To stay ahead, landlords need clear, reliable insights. That’s why we keep our news hub updated in real time—delivering the latest data and expert analysis to help landlords make informed decisions.”

Lendlord’s Renters’ Rights Bill 2025 News Hub is freely accessible to landlords, brokers, and property professionals.

Visit the full news hub here: The Renters’ Right Bill News Hub