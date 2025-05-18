L&G announces winners of 14th Annual Business Quality Awards

L&G has announced the winners of its 14th annual Business Quality Awards (BQA). Launched in 2011, the awards recognise the protection industry’s advisers and businesses who have delivered exceptional levels of customer service and retention of business. This year the awards were held at One Moorgate Place in London, on 13th May.

L&G received a total of 68 award entries across all submission-based categories. New for 2025, the ‘Hero in the Middle’ category celebrated individuals who demonstrated outstanding dedication and contributions to the protection industry, often going above and beyond to support those that find themselves in extremely challenging circumstances.

Speaking at the event, Laura Mason, CEO of L&G’s Retail business, highlighted how the awards showcased intermediaries that are supporting customers through their claims journeys and health challenges, as well as those identifying and better serving vulnerable customers. The keynote speaker was James Shattock, Managing Director of L&G’s Retail Protection business, while the guest host was actor and comedian Jon Culshaw.

Vikki Jefferies, Market Development Director at L&G’s Retail business, hosted a panel discussion with LifeSearch CEO Debbie Kennedy and Stonebridge Head of Sales John Scrivens, exploring how understanding customer segments, leveraging data, and embedding a customer-first culture can drive more meaningful conversations on advice.

The awards were divided into two categories – submission-based categories and MI (management information data) categories – which were both independently assessed by L&G.

The winners of the 2025 Business Quality Awards are as follows:

Submission-based categories Special Recognition: Firms The Mortgage Shop NI Ltd Special Recognition: Service Providers SimplyBiz Special Recognition: Networks Mortgage Advice Bureau Outstanding Customer Outcome (1-10 employees) Waddle Insurance Outstanding Customer Outcome (11-50 employees) Mortgage Group (NI) Ltd Outstanding Customer Outcome (51+ employees) Embrace Financial Services Limited Outstanding Customer Outcome (Networks) Quilter Financial Planning Hero in the Middle Mojeed Odugbayi – Eminent Financial Ltd. Lisa Kelly – LifeSearch Kyle Fisk – Mojo Mortgages / Lifes Great LTD Best Supporting Account Manager Janine Byrne, L&G

MI-based categories Outstanding Performance Chase De Vere Best Reinstatement Performance USAY Compare Year on Year Performance Improvement Cooper Associates Customer Excellence: Firms Mortgage Group (NI) Ltd Customer Excellence: Networks HLP Customer Excellence: Service Providers Auxilium Consumer Duty (Customer Outcomes/Data Precision) London & Country Mortgages Ltd Protection Written in Trust Dunham McCarthy

James Shattock, Managing Director, Retail Protection, L&G: “As the Business Quality Awards marks its 14th year, we continue to celebrate the exceptional work of advisers who have gone the extra mile to deliver often life-changing outcomes for those that find themselves in times of hardship.

“There is an incredible amount of empathy, technical knowledge, and resolve needed to ensure that customers across the country feel supported. This dedication to excellence has led to the introduction of the ‘Hero in the Middle’ category. It is truly humbling to hear the inspiring stories of advisers and the profound impact they have made on the lives of their clients. A huge congratulations to all the winners and those shortlisted.”