L&G bolsters global asset management client distribution team with senior hire

Ashley Fagan joins as the new head of distribution for Global Financial Institutions

Legal & General has announced a new senior appointment to the Distribution leadership team within its Asset Management division. Ashley Fagan joins the London team as Global Head of Financial Institutions and is focused on further developing the firm’s relationships with these global clients as the firm continues to internationalise.

Ashley joins L&G’s asset management division from Amundi, having spent nearly six years there, most recently as Head of Global Strategic Clients, Distribution and Wealth, where she was responsible for relationships with key global strategic clients, across different geographies and asset classes including Index, ETF and Smart Beta products and solutions. She will also draw on a wealth of experience gained from ten years at BlackRock, where she led distribution efforts for iShares ETF and Index Investing, and her banking experience having started her career in investment banking in Canada and then subsequently in the UK in Structured Credit CDO/CLO distribution at Barclays Investment Bank. Ashley is a CFA Charterholder.

In her new role, Ashley will be focused on driving forward relationships in the US alongside the existing focus in the UK, Europe and Asia. The hire follows a recent refresh of the Distribution team’s structure, with client teams in the US, Asia, continental Europe and the UK aligning geographically. Ashley will be supported in delivering the global financial institutions strategy by Chris Massey, Deputy Global Head of Financial Institutions.

Ashley will report into Sarah Aitken, Chief Client Officer, working closely with L&G asset management’s existing distribution leaders globally.

Commenting on the appointment, Sarah Aitken Chief Client Officer, L&G Asset Management division said:

“I am delighted that Ashley has decided to join us at such an exciting time. Our global asset management business has a key role to play in helping us fulfil our strategy built on sustainable growth, sharper focus and enhanced returns. As we continue to diversify our client coverage and investment capabilities, Ashley brings global expertise and strong relationships; we are very excited to welcome her to the team.”

Ashley’s appointment builds on the recent growth of the asset management client-facing team. Having established offices in key international markets during the past decade and expanded its team of regional experts, these are strong foundations on which to build and position the business for future growth.

Ashley Fagan, Global Head of Financial Institutions for L&G Asset Management added:

“I’m delighted to be joining L&G’s Asset Management team at this pivotal time for the firm. Given its reputation and pedigree across different asset classes, I believe that L&G’s capabilities across public and private markets, and the commitment to investing in opportunities that serve the long-term needs of society, offer a real opportunity for expanding relationships globally with this key segment of the market.”