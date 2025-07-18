L&G enhances adviser experience on application platform OLP Connect

L&G’s Retail Protection business has made a series of enhancements to its adviser platform OLP Connect, to improve usability, streamline processes, and ultimately support better customer outcomes.

OLP Connect is a user-friendly platform designed to help advisers manage protection applications efficiently. The platform provides integrated tools, insights, and resources to help advisers stay on top of their pipeline, nurture client relationships, and remain informed.

In response to user feedback, L&G has launched a new OLP Connect webpage to give advisers access to key platform resources in one place. The new webpage includes helpful platform tips, FAQs and short videos offering a platform overview. To ensure content remains relevant, the webpage will be updated every three months, with advisers encouraged to share feedback via their Business Development Managers (BDMs).

Advisers can now fully manage client retention through the platform. Using the Existing Business Agent Hub, advisers can swiftly update customer payment details – including bank information, collection dates, and arrears – directly and securely. The platform also enables advisers to cancel policies on behalf of clients, with all relevant documentation and refund details made available online.

These updates are designed to give advisers greater control and visibility, enhancing their ability to support clients efficiently and effectively.

Julie Godley, Director of Intermediary, Retail Protection, L&G: “OLP Connect has always been a key part of our commitment to supporting intermediary partners. These latest enhancements make it even easier to do business with us – simplifying adviser processes so they can spend more time with clients and deliver better outcomes.

We’ve drawn on our technical and digital expertise to ensure the platform remains intuitive, powerful, and responsive to adviser needs. Feedback from users plays a vital role in shaping every update, and these improvements are designed to give advisers greater control and deeper insights, especially important as they’re often the first point of contact for customers.”