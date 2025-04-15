L&G finds employment plays an important role in cancer recovery

L&G and Perci Health report that return to work is the top ‘practical’ concern (83%) for those employees with cancer they supported last year. This concern appears significantly ahead of the next two: challenges with lifestyle activities (65%) and challenges with social activities (59%).

Interestingly, this top return to work concern did not seem to be directly associated with finances. In fact, financial difficulties appeared in the bottom three practical concerns, cited by 28% of people, just ahead of relationship difficulties (26%) and difficulty speaking with children (12%).

The top ‘physical’ and ‘psychological’ effects of cancer, reported by employees supported, were reduced energy (91%) and anxiety (78%) respectively.

A unique solution in the market, Perci Health provides specialist clinical and vocational rehabilitation through virtual clinics with a large team of multidisciplinary cancer experts, focused on the physical, psychological and practical effects of cancer. This service is provided in partnership with L&G’s in-house Vocational Clinical team.

Together, they deliver tailored care packages for employees covered by the their employer’s L&G Group Income Protection cover, following a cancer diagnosis. The aim is to maximise the likelihood of returning to work, wherever appropriate, following a period of prolonged absence and treatment for cancer.

L&G says this aligns with its biopsychosocial (person centred) philosophy, underpinned by the belief that good work is beneficial and should be considered a goal in recovery, wherever appropriate.

Of the L&G claimants discharged from Perci Health services last year, 87.2% undertook the vocational rehabilitation programme, addressing critical needs for return to work support. The remainder were not ready for such support, in which case they were provided with access to a nurse and digital self-support. Perci Health says this allows for an open dialogue so that, when and if ready, they can enter the pathway.

Additional key 12-month outcomes, reported by L&G and Perci Health, include:

95 NPS: Achieved an excellent Net Promoter Score (NPS), exceeding industry benchmarks, showcasing the trust and satisfaction from employees supported

90% of appointments were attended, reflecting commitment to the personalised care journeys

70% of employees supported reported clinically significant improvements in their primary concerns

26.7: the average number of concerns identified during the initial assessment, underscoring the complexity of side-effects faced by employees following a cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa Sallows, Claims & Governance Director, Retail Group Protection, L&G: “The challenges faced by individuals with a cancer diagnosis are incredibly complex. To adequately address these challenges, we must provide integrated, specialist and personalised care, using the multidisciplinary (MDT) approach; all of this built into our protection offerings. In this way, we’re not only improving outcomes for the employees we’re covering and providing holistic support, but also addressing the wider impact of cancer in the workplace and wider society.”

Kelly McCabe, Co-Founder and CEO, Perci Health: “As more working age people are diagnosed, and more people are surviving longer, therefore needing to return to work after treatment, it is increasingly important to provide good quality clinical and Vocational Rehabilitation.

“Employment is one of the most important determinants of physical and mental health. The long term unemployed have a lower life expectancy and worse health than those who work. Not only does it provide financial security, but it’s about restoring identity, rebuilding confidence, and reclaiming normality – work can be a powerful anchor during recovery.

“At Perci Health, our specialist-led rehabilitation model addresses not only the physical effects of cancer, but also the many psychological barriers – anxiety, low mood and loss of confidence – that can stand in the way of returning to work. Supporting people back into meaningful roles is central to our mission, because we know that good work is beneficial for health.”